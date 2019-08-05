Wllson Contreras out four weeks with strained hamstring

Jesse Rogers of ESPN is reporting that Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is likely to miss four weeks due to the hamstring injury he sustained in Saturday’s game against the Brewers while running out a fly ball.
This comes just after the Cubs traded away Martín Maldonado, who they had acquired in June to, yes, cover for Contreras while he was on the injured list. Bad timing. Now it’ll likely fall to Víctor Caratini to carry most of the load through August and into early September when Contreras, barring any setbacks, will likely return.
On the year Contreras is hitting .275/.365/.525 with 19 homers and 57 RBI.
The Reds announced on Monday that infielder Derek Dietrich has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his left shoulder. Infielder Blake Trahan was designated for assignment and minor league utilityman Brian O’Grady has been promoted from Triple-A Louisville.
Dietrich, 30, has been enjoying a terrific season for the Reds, batting .207/.349/.514 with 19 home runs and 43 RBI in 273 plate appearances. His .863 OPS would be a career-high if the season were to end today and his home run total is already a career-best. Interestingly, Dietrich also leads the majors having been hit by a pitch 23 times.
O’Grady, 27, has put up a productive .277/.351/.562 triple-slash line at Triple-A with 27 home runs, 70 RBI, 66 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases in 437 trips to the plate.