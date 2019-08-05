Wllson Contreras out four weeks with strained hamstring

Jesse Rogers of ESPN is reporting that Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is likely to miss four weeks due to the hamstring injury he sustained in Saturday’s game against the Brewers while running out a fly ball.

This comes just after the Cubs traded away Martín Maldonado, who they had acquired in June to, yes, cover for Contreras while he was on the injured list. Bad timing. Now it’ll likely fall to Víctor Caratini to carry most of the load through August and into early September when Contreras, barring any setbacks, will likely return.

On the year Contreras is hitting .275/.365/.525 with 19 homers and 57 RBI.

