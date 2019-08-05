Video: During parents’ TV interview, Isan Díaz hits first major league homer

Marlins second base prospect Isan Díaz made his major league debut on Monday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader in New York against the Mets. He grounded out and popped out in his first two major league plate appearances. During his third trip to the plate, in the sixth inning, the Marlins broadcast interviewed Díaz’s parents from the stands. During the interview, with the count 1-2, Díaz turned on a Jacob deGrom fastball for his first major league hit, home run, and RBI. The reaction is priceless:

Díaz, 23, is the Marlins’ No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. With Triple-A New Orleans, Díaz hit .305/.395/.578 with 26 home runs, 70 RBI, and 89 runs scored in 435 plate appearances. Those are certainly stats worthy of a promotion to the big leagues.

Follow @Baer_Bill