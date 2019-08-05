Report: Nationals sign Asdrubal Cabrera

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jon Heyman reports that the Nationals have signed infielder Asdrubal Cabrera to a major league contract.

Cabrera, 33, was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday and released on Sunday. He hit a disappointing .235/.318/.393 with 12 home runs and 51 RBI in 368 plate appearances. This comes on the heels of a disappointing two-plus months with the Phillies last year as well.

Cabrera will be beginning his second stint with the Nationals. He spent the second half of the 2014 season in D.C., posting a .700 OPS across 49 games.

Follow @Baer_Bill