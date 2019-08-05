Getty Images

Reds claim Kevin Gausman off waivers from the Braves

By Craig CalcaterraAug 5, 2019, 2:17 PM EDT
We still only have one trade deadline, with waiver trades that we used to have in August all gone, but August waivers still exist for their own sake. That means a team can place any player it wants on waivers and other teams can claim him. If the player is claimed and the team which placed the guy on waivers does not want to lose him, they can still pull him back. All that can’t happen now is that the first team and the claiming team cannot make a trade for the guy. It’s either let him go with no strings or keep him.

That just happened to Braves pitcher Kevin Gausman, who was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds. He is now a member of the Reds, and the Reds have to take on the remainder of his $9.35 million salary for 2019, which amounts to close to $3 million. Gausman is arbitration eligible this offseason and the Reds can keep either keep him or non-tender him, making him a free agent.

It might be the latter unless he shows the Reds something in the season’s final two months. Gausman is 3-7 with a 6.19 ERA and has 85 strikeouts against 27 walks in 80 innings of work over 16 starts. Indeed, the Reds just saw the 2019 Gausman up close and personal on Friday when he gave up five runs on eight hits in four and two-thirds innings to Cincinnati batters in his last start as a Brave.

He’s just been crazy hittable this year compared to last year and especially compared to his performance after being traded to Atlanta last year. In the ten starts after Baltimore traded him he pitched the best baseball of his career whereas the 16 starts this year is pretty much his worst stretch ever. Maybe Reds scouts saw something they could tweak on Friday? Who knows.

The fact of the matter is that the real Gausman is someplace in between last season’s good run and this season’s bad one. He’s a more or less league average starter. That could be valuable enough for the Reds to keep in 2020. It probably depends on how he does for the rest of 2019.

Crikey! Marlins-Rays Twitter spat gets a bit intense

By Craig CalcaterraAug 5, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
Teams’ Twitter accounts get into some good natured banter from time to time. Sometimes over generic rivalry things. Sometimes the winning team will give a gentle “in your face” to the losing team. Most of the time it’s pretty bland, but there’s almost always at least a bit of sassiness to it, in keeping with what has become he norms with corporate social media accounts which try to seem a bit more edgy than they really are. You can thank Wendy’s for that, probably.

Over the weekend the Tampa Bay Rays swept the Miami Marlins. Despite the loss, after the game on Sunday the Marlins account tweeted a Brian Anderson highlight. Hey, it was a good play! Seemed to be worth a tweet!

At this point the Rays account butted in to — in my view, anyway — rather obnoxiously yell “scoreboard”:

Can we note at this point that it’s rather rich for the Rays — who have a pretty long history of citing rather dubious accomplishments with pride — to be playing the “only the final results matter” card? This is the team that recently bragged about how it took the Yankees extra innings to beat them, as if that’s a point of pride. They have a banner for winning the Wild Card and recently tweeted about how it had the best record in baseball over a 162-game span spread over two seasons. They are the masters of the “hey, we did good for us in a thing that did not matter” game, yet here they are crapping on the Marlins for being happy about a cool thing that happened in a loss? Please.

I wish the Marlins had taken that tack to criticize the Rays — maybe posted photos of their two World Series banners next to the Rays Wild Card banner or something — but, alas, they did not. They kinda took it to an extreme.

Crikey, that’s harsh. It’s been 13 years but still, man, too soon.

Since then the Marlins have apologized:

The team additionally issued a statement saying that the social media folks got a little out of hand and that the matter was handled internally. Which, OK, fair. It was in poor taste. And now let everyone move on.

Still: maybe the Rays social media folks can just let people enjoy things? Is that too much to ask? If they do, we’ll even allow them to raise a “We Let People Enjoy Things: 2019” banner. It’d be right up their alley.