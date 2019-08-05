Postseason schedule announced

Major League Baseball announced the schedule for the 2019 postseason today. The Wild Card games are on October first and second. If the World Series goes seven games it’ll end on October 30. Everything else, of course, falls in between.
The regular season will end on Sunday, September 29. Monday will be reserved for tiebreakers, if necessary. The National League Wild Card game is on Tuesday October 1 and the American League Wild Card game is on Wednesday October 2.
The Division Series will run from Thursday, October 3 through Thursday, October 10. The NLCS begins on Friday, October 11, the ALCS begins the next day and the Game Sevens, if necessary, will be on Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th.
Game One of the World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, October 22. If a Game Seven proves necessary, it will be on Wednesday, October 30.
Here’s the schedule in non-narrative form:
I gave short shrift to the Blue Jays-Orioles game in this morning’s recaps, talking more about Texas dry rub barbecue than the actual game. Which, based on how sloppy that game appears to have been, was a decision by which I stand. But I did overlook something really fun from the game.
That fun thing: O’s outfielder Anthony Santander instantly making thousands of new fans in the left field seats at Camden Yards. The fans: all British scouts. The Boy Scout/Girl Scout types, not the old guy in New Balances holding the radar gun type. Over 4,000 of them, who came to the game because they told their scout leaders that they wanted to experience American sports.
What got them so worked up for Santander? He simply threw them a ball after the third out, after which they wildly cheered every single one of his catches, no matter how routine:
Seeing this, the Orioles scoreboard folks put up a message declaring them to be the Official International Anthony Santander Fan Club. Some fans went to the team store and bought Santander jerseys.
MLB: send Baltimore to the UK instead of the Cubs and Cardinals next year. And give the scouts free tickets.