Postseason schedule announced

Major League Baseball announced the schedule for the 2019 postseason today. The Wild Card games are on October first and second. If the World Series goes seven games it’ll end on October 30. Everything else, of course, falls in between.

The regular season will end on Sunday, September 29. Monday will be reserved for tiebreakers, if necessary. The National League Wild Card game is on Tuesday October 1 and the American League Wild Card game is on Wednesday October 2.

The Division Series will run from Thursday, October 3 through Thursday, October 10. The NLCS begins on Friday, October 11, the ALCS begins the next day and the Game Sevens, if necessary, will be on Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th.

Game One of the World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, October 22. If a Game Seven proves necessary, it will be on Wednesday, October 30.

Here’s the schedule in non-narrative form:

