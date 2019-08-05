Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander has a LOT of new fans

I gave short shrift to the Blue Jays-Orioles game in this morning’s recaps, talking more about Texas dry rub barbecue than the actual game. Which, based on how sloppy that game appears to have been, was a decision by which I stand. But I did overlook something really fun from the game.

That fun thing: O’s outfielder Anthony Santander instantly making thousands of new fans in the left field seats at Camden Yards. The fans: all British scouts. The Boy Scout/Girl Scout types, not the old guy in New Balances holding the radar gun type. Over 4,000 of them, who came to the game because they told their scout leaders that they wanted to experience American sports.

What got them so worked up for Santander? He simply threw them a ball after the third out, after which they wildly cheered every single one of his catches, no matter how routine:

The 4,000 UK Scouts in attendance are rebranding themselves as the Anthony Santander Fan Club™️. pic.twitter.com/AsJITvV1op — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 4, 2019

4,000 UK fans went nuts after Anthony Santander caught a routine fly ball 👏 pic.twitter.com/3pX1Bf6Cd7 — ESPN (@espn) August 5, 2019

Seeing this, the Orioles scoreboard folks put up a message declaring them to be the Official International Anthony Santander Fan Club. Some fans went to the team store and bought Santander jerseys.

MLB: send Baltimore to the UK instead of the Cubs and Cardinals next year. And give the scouts free tickets.

