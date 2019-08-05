Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander has a LOT of new fans

I gave short shrift to the Blue Jays-Orioles game in this morning’s recaps, talking more about Texas dry rub barbecue than the actual game. Which, based on how sloppy that game appears to have been, was a decision by which I stand. But I did overlook something really fun from the game.
That fun thing: O’s outfielder Anthony Santander instantly making thousands of new fans in the left field seats at Camden Yards. The fans: all British scouts. The Boy Scout/Girl Scout types, not the old guy in New Balances holding the radar gun type. Over 4,000 of them, who came to the game because they told their scout leaders that they wanted to experience American sports.
What got them so worked up for Santander? He simply threw them a ball after the third out, after which they wildly cheered every single one of his catches, no matter how routine:
Seeing this, the Orioles scoreboard folks put up a message declaring them to be the Official International Anthony Santander Fan Club. Some fans went to the team store and bought Santander jerseys.
MLB: send Baltimore to the UK instead of the Cubs and Cardinals next year. And give the scouts free tickets.
Another fan has been injured by a foul ball. This happened at the Tigers-Rangers game in Texas yesterday.
The fan, a woman, was seated in the 25th row down the right-field line and was struck in the head by a line drive foul ball off the bat of Willie Calhoun in the bottom of the first inning. The fan was tended to at her seat but then walked out of the seating area accompanied by stadium personnel and was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.
As you can see in the photo above, the woman was hit square in the forehead. Right after that photo was taken blood poured down her face. Because some people are squeamish I did not put that photo directly inline in this post, but if you want to look at — and the damage a foul ball can do — you can see it here.
Given that the Rangers are moving out of Globe Life Park after this season it’s highly unlikely that they’ll install extended netting for the remainder of the season. In May the team announced that the new Globe Life Park would have netting that extended beyond the dugouts, but it was not clear just how far. The push to extended netting all the way to the foul poles came just after that. It’ll be interesting to see if the team goes farther than that in light of the recent trend or this incident.