Mickey Callaway gives Edwin Díaz vote of confidence

By Bill BaerAug 5, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT
Entering Monday’s doubleheader against the Marlins, Mets closer Edwin Díaz had allowed runs in each of his last four appearances, creating some uncertainty around his role in the bullpen. Manager Mickey Callaway laid those concerns to rest on Monday, giving Díaz a vote of confidence. Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, Callaway said Díaz is the Mets’ closer and “is going to be our closer.”

Díaz, 25, is 24-for-29 in save chances this season with a 5.32 ERA and a 71/16 K/BB ratio in 44 innings this year. This is by far his worst season since debuting in 2016. The Mets acquired him along with Robinson Canó — who was just diagnosed with a torn hamstring — from the Mariners in December in exchange for four players, including prospect Jarred Kelenic.

Had Díaz been bumped from the closer’s role, it is unclear how the Mets would have handled the ninth inning. A closer-by-committee mostly featuring Seth Lugo and Justin Wilson would have seemed most likely. It still may end up being the case if Díaz can’t turn things around.

Video: During parents’ TV interview, Isan Díaz hits first major league homer

By Bill BaerAug 5, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT
Marlins second base prospect Isan Díaz made his major league debut on Monday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader in New York against the Mets. He grounded out and popped out in his first two major league plate appearances. During his third trip to the plate, in the sixth inning, the Marlins broadcast interviewed Díaz’s parents from the stands. During the interview, with the count 1-2, Díaz turned on a Jacob deGrom fastball for his first major league hit, home run, and RBI. The reaction is priceless:

Díaz, 23, is the Marlins’ No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. With Triple-A New Orleans, Díaz hit .305/.395/.578 with 26 home runs, 70 RBI, and 89 runs scored in 435 plate appearances. Those are certainly stats worthy of a promotion to the big leagues.