Jonathan Villar hits for the cycle

Orioles shortstop Jonathan Villar hit for the cycle on Monday night at home against the Yankees. He struck out in his first at-bat before hitting a triple followed by a double and a two-run home run. He singled to right field in the bottom of the ninth inning to complete the cycle.
Villar, 28, is the first Oriole to hit for the Cycle since Félix Pie on August 14, 2009 against the Angels. It’s the fifth cycle this season as Jorge Polanco, Shohei Ohtani, Jake Bauers, and Trea Turner have also accomplished the feat.
After his 4-for-5 effort in Monday’s 9-6 loss, Villar is batting .267/.331/.437 with 15 home runs, 51 RBI, 74 runs scored, and 24 stolen bases in 486 plate appearances. Not bad for a guy the Orioles got along with two other players from the Brewers in a trade just ahead of the deadline on July 31 last year.
In an effort to boost his offense, Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper changed his batting stance in his first at-bat Monday night in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.
In his first-inning at-bat on Sunday, Harper’s bat was just above his left shoulder.
In his first-inning at-bat on Monday, Harper’s bat was straight up, presumably in an attempt to let him get to the baseball sooner. Harper has famously struggled against the fastball this year. Harper narrowly missed a three-run home run in the first inning, hitting a 386-foot fly out to left-center field.
Harper, 26, hasn’t been terrible by any means in the first year of his 13-year, $330 million contract, but he also hasn’t produced at the level many expected. Entering Monday’s action, he was batting .248/.372/.463 with 19 home runs and 73 RBI in 487 plate appearances. Harper has been worth 1.8 Wins Above Replacement according to Baseball Reference and 2.3 WAR according to FanGraphs. A league average player is around 2.0 WAR over a full season.