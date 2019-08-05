Jonathan Villar hits for the cycle

Orioles shortstop Jonathan Villar hit for the cycle on Monday night at home against the Yankees. He struck out in his first at-bat before hitting a triple followed by a double and a two-run home run. He singled to right field in the bottom of the ninth inning to complete the cycle.

Villar, 28, is the first Oriole to hit for the Cycle since Félix Pie on August 14, 2009 against the Angels. It’s the fifth cycle this season as Jorge Polanco, Shohei Ohtani, Jake Bauers, and Trea Turner have also accomplished the feat.

After his 4-for-5 effort in Monday’s 9-6 loss, Villar is batting .267/.331/.437 with 15 home runs, 51 RBI, 74 runs scored, and 24 stolen bases in 486 plate appearances. Not bad for a guy the Orioles got along with two other players from the Brewers in a trade just ahead of the deadline on July 31 last year.

