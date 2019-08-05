Derek Dietrich placed on IL due to shoulder inflammation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Reds announced on Monday that infielder Derek Dietrich has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his left shoulder. Infielder Blake Trahan was designated for assignment and minor league utilityman Brian O’Grady has been promoted from Triple-A Louisville.

Dietrich, 30, has been enjoying a terrific season for the Reds, batting .207/.349/.514 with 19 home runs and 43 RBI in 273 plate appearances. His .863 OPS would be a career-high if the season were to end today and his home run total is already a career-best. Interestingly, Dietrich also leads the majors having been hit by a pitch 23 times.

O’Grady, 27, has put up a productive .277/.351/.562 triple-slash line at Triple-A with 27 home runs, 70 RBI, 66 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases in 437 trips to the plate.

