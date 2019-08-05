Cubs place Craig Kimbrel on IL with knee inflammation

Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel will be placed on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his right knee. The Cubs are hopeful he will need only the minimum 10 days on the sideline.
Kimbrel, 31, has struggled since making his 2019 season debut on June 27 after signing a three-year, $43 million contract in early June. He has allowed eight runs on 13 hits and eight walks with 17 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings.
Steve Cishek would seem to be the first candidate to handle save situations for the Cubs while Kimbrel is out. He has seven saves and a 2.94 ERA this season.
The Reds announced on Monday that infielder Derek Dietrich has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his left shoulder. Infielder Blake Trahan was designated for assignment and minor league utilityman Brian O’Grady has been promoted from Triple-A Louisville.
Dietrich, 30, has been enjoying a terrific season for the Reds, batting .207/.349/.514 with 19 home runs and 43 RBI in 273 plate appearances. His .863 OPS would be a career-high if the season were to end today and his home run total is already a career-best. Interestingly, Dietrich also leads the majors having been hit by a pitch 23 times.
O’Grady, 27, has put up a productive .277/.351/.562 triple-slash line at Triple-A with 27 home runs, 70 RBI, 66 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases in 437 trips to the plate.