Cubs place Craig Kimbrel on IL with knee inflammation

Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel will be placed on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his right knee. The Cubs are hopeful he will need only the minimum 10 days on the sideline.

Kimbrel, 31, has struggled since making his 2019 season debut on June 27 after signing a three-year, $43 million contract in early June. He has allowed eight runs on 13 hits and eight walks with 17 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings.

Steve Cishek would seem to be the first candidate to handle save situations for the Cubs while Kimbrel is out. He has seven saves and a 2.94 ERA this season.

