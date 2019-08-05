Bryce Harper changes batting stance

In an effort to boost his offense, Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper changed his batting stance in his first at-bat Monday night in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.
In his first-inning at-bat on Sunday, Harper’s bat was just above his left shoulder.
In his first-inning at-bat on Monday, Harper’s bat was straight up, presumably in an attempt to let him get to the baseball sooner. Harper has famously struggled against the fastball this year. Harper narrowly missed a three-run home run in the first inning, hitting a 386-foot fly out to left-center field.
Harper, 26, hasn’t been terrible by any means in the first year of his 13-year, $330 million contract, but he also hasn’t produced at the level many expected. Entering Monday’s action, he was batting .248/.372/.463 with 19 home runs and 73 RBI in 487 plate appearances. Harper has been worth 1.8 Wins Above Replacement according to Baseball Reference and 2.3 WAR according to FanGraphs. A league average player is around 2.0 WAR over a full season.
For the third year running, there will be a “Players Weekend,” in which players are allowed to personalize the name on the back of their jerseys, wear colored spikes and gloves, add personalized patches on their uniform and stuff like that. Think of it as extra free time for kids near the end of the school year. Or a means of helping the players forget that they’ve bargained away substantial rights in the past few CBA negotiating sessions. Free agency was nice, but hey, colorful wristbands!
The biggest change this year: the jerseys are monochromatic:
You can get a better look at all of the teams’ uniforms here.
Which seems a bit odd for a weekend in which the players are supposed to stand out. The stated rationale is so that the 15 pieces of flair (or whatever) the players will be wearing stand out. Not that you can really see the details on the customized cleats and wristbands and what have you, but I suppose it’s “Players Weekend” and not “Fan Weekend.”
As Fisher’s tweet above notes, this year there will also be more latitude given players to use mobile devices up until the national anthem, so figure there will be more social media stuff associated with it.
Players Weekend is scheduled for all games over the August 23-25 weekend.