Twins place Sam Dyson on 10-day injured list

Not five days after they acquired him from the Giants, the Twins have placed right-handed reliever Sam Dyson on the 10-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis.
It’s an unfortunate development in an already-rocky start for the 31-year-old righty, whose first two appearances with the club left a lot to be desired. During back-to-back outings against the Marlins and Royals, Dyson allowed six runs, two walks, and one strikeout across 2/3 of an inning; a far cry from the 2.47 ERA, 1.6 BB/9, and 8.4 SO/9 he produced with the Giants through his first 51 innings of the year.
That said, there’s still plenty of time to turn his performance around, and the biceps injury undoubtedly played a significant part in his recent struggles on the mound. A timetable for his return has yet to be specified.
With Dyson sidelined for the time being, the Twins recalled left-hander Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A Rochester. The 23-year-old rookie sports a 2.91 ERA, 1.7 BB/9, and 7.1 SO/9 through 21 2/3 innings so far this year, and is poised to take the mound for the Twins during their series finale against the Royals on Sunday.
The Phillies have optioned third baseman Maikel Franco to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the team announced on Sunday. According to comments given by manager Gabe Kapler, the decision was precipitated by the “abundance of outfielders” on the active roster, as well as Scott Kingery‘s move to third base and the general feeling that Franco doesn’t “profile well as a bench player.”
Franco, 26, isn’t exactly having a banner year for the club. Through Saturday’s 3-2 win over the White Sox, he’s batting just .231/.296/.405 with 15 home runs, a .702 OPS, and -0.1 fWAR through 368 plate appearances, nearing some of the career-worst numbers he produced in 2017. Still, it’s a somewhat surprising move given Franco’s relative stability at the hot corner over the last several years. Whether or not the Phillies will find some use for the infielder before the end of the season remains unclear, though given their current position in the Wild Card race and Kapler’s sentiments about Franco’s abilities as a utility player, it seems unlikely.
In a corresponding move, infielder Brad Miller was reinstated from the 10-day injured list (hip flexor tightness) and will assume Franco’s spot on the roster. The 29-year-old utility man slashed an impressive .294/.399/.596 during his time with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate earlier this season, but hasn’t shown much life at the plate in the majors. He currently holds a combined .234/.330/.455 batting line with four home runs, two stolen bases, and a .784 OPS across 88 PA for the 2019 Indians and Phillies.