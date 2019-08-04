Twins place Sam Dyson on 10-day injured list

Not five days after they acquired him from the Giants, the Twins have placed right-handed reliever Sam Dyson on the 10-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis.

It’s an unfortunate development in an already-rocky start for the 31-year-old righty, whose first two appearances with the club left a lot to be desired. During back-to-back outings against the Marlins and Royals, Dyson allowed six runs, two walks, and one strikeout across 2/3 of an inning; a far cry from the 2.47 ERA, 1.6 BB/9, and 8.4 SO/9 he produced with the Giants through his first 51 innings of the year.

That said, there’s still plenty of time to turn his performance around, and the biceps injury undoubtedly played a significant part in his recent struggles on the mound. A timetable for his return has yet to be specified.

With Dyson sidelined for the time being, the Twins recalled left-hander Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A Rochester. The 23-year-old rookie sports a 2.91 ERA, 1.7 BB/9, and 7.1 SO/9 through 21 2/3 innings so far this year, and is poised to take the mound for the Twins during their series finale against the Royals on Sunday.