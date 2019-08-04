Robinson Canó exits game with strained hamstring

Mets second baseman Robinson Canó exited Sunday afternoon’s game in the top of the fourth inning after appearing to strain his hamstring running out a double hit down the right field line. Canó did not take his position in the bottom half of the inning. Instead, Jeff McNeil moved from right field to second base, Michael Conforto moved from center field to right field, and Juan Lagares entered the game to play center field, batting in Canó’s spot in the lineup.

Canó, 36, went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, an RBI, and a pair of runs scored before exiting. The Mets went on to defeat the Pirates 13-2.

Canó has had a forgettable season for the Mets, but he appeared to be heating up at the plate. He has multiple hits in all four games this month, raising his OPS to .710. He has a triple-slash line of .252/.295/.415 along with 10 home runs, 32 RBI, and 37 runs scored in 346 plate appearances.

The Mets should provide an update on Canó’s status either this evening or tomorrow. He has already been on the injured list once this season, missing time between May 23 and June 4 with a quad injury.

