Robinson Canó exits game with strained hamstring

Mets second baseman Robinson Canó exited Sunday afternoon’s game in the top of the fourth inning after appearing to strain his hamstring running out a double hit down the right field line. Canó did not take his position in the bottom half of the inning. Instead, Jeff McNeil moved from right field to second base, Michael Conforto moved from center field to right field, and Juan Lagares entered the game to play center field, batting in Canó’s spot in the lineup.
Canó, 36, went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, an RBI, and a pair of runs scored before exiting. The Mets went on to defeat the Pirates 13-2.
Canó has had a forgettable season for the Mets, but he appeared to be heating up at the plate. He has multiple hits in all four games this month, raising his OPS to .710. He has a triple-slash line of .252/.295/.415 along with 10 home runs, 32 RBI, and 37 runs scored in 346 plate appearances.
The Mets should provide an update on Canó’s status either this evening or tomorrow. He has already been on the injured list once this season, missing time between May 23 and June 4 with a quad injury.
How good is Justin Verlander? So good that, after expending 29 pitches through the first two innings of Sunday’s series finale, he had racked up four strikeouts against the Mariners and pushed his 2019 total to 200 strikeouts. So good that, in fact, this is the ninth time he’s done so over the course of his 15-year career.
It’s been another sterling year for the 36-year-old All-Star. Prior to his most recent start, he boasted a league-leading 14-4 record in 23 starts with an AL-best 2.73 ERA, 1.7 BB/9, 11.6 SO/9, and 3.6 fWAR across 151 2/3 innings. And Sunday’s accomplishment — one to which he tacked on another four strikeouts over four scoreless innings — follows an even more impressive performance by the Astros, as Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini, and Chris Devenski combined for a no-hitter against the Mariners on Saturday.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, Verlander’s nine 200-strikeout seasons places him among some rare and talented company. He’s just the seventh pitcher in MLB history with such a record, joining the likes of Nolan Ryan (15), Randy Johnson (13), Roger Clemens (12), Tom Seaver (10), Pedro Martínez (9), and Bob Gibson (9). Behind Verlander, the only two active pitchers approaching his record are the Nationals’ Max Scherzer and Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw, each with seven 200+ strikeout seasons under their belts.