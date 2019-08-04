Getty Images

Red Sox lose eighth straight

By Bill BaerAug 4, 2019, 11:48 PM EDT
The defending champion Red Sox dropped Sunday night’s game to the Yankees 7-4, suffering a four-game series sweep in New York and extending their losing streak to eight consecutive games. They took the first three games of a four-game set at home with the Yankees, cutting their deficit in the AL East to seven games, but Sunday’s loss now has them 14.5 games behind the Yankees.

David Price lasted only 2 2/3 innings, on the hook for seven runs on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts. The bulk of the damage came in a six-run third inning as Gio Urshela hit a two-run home run, Cameron Maybin hit an RBI double, Mike Ford knocked in a run with a single, and Mike Tauchman plated two with another single. Overall, the Red Sox were outscored 26-12 in the four-game series.

The Red Sox and Yankees will meet just one more time before the regular season ends for a four-game wraparound series September 6-9, so their opportunities to gain ground are becoming scarce.

To make matters worse, the Red Sox are also 6.5 games out of the second Wild Card slot in the AL, currently held by the Rays. The Red Sox suffered a three-game series sweep against the Rays prior to their just-completed series in the Bronx. If the Red Sox still have Wild Card aspirations, they will not only have to fend off the Indians (+2.0 games) and Rays, but the Athletics (-0.5 games) and Rangers (-7.0) as well.

Another fan injured by foul ball

By Craig CalcaterraAug 5, 2019, 9:20 AM EDT
Another fan has been injured by a foul ball. This happened at the Tigers-Rangers game in Texas yesterday.

The fan, a woman, was seated in the 25th row down the right-field line and was struck in the head by a line drive foul ball off the bat of Willie Calhoun in the bottom of the first inning. The fan was tended to at her seat but then walked out of the seating area accompanied by stadium personnel and was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

As you can see in the photo above, the woman was hit square in the forehead. Right after that photo was taken blood poured down her face. Because some people are squeamish I did not put that photo directly inline in this post, but if you want to look at — and the damage a foul ball can do — you can see it here.

Given that the Rangers are moving out of Globe Life Park after this season it’s highly unlikely that they’ll install extended netting for the remainder of the season. In May the team announced that the new Globe Life Park would have netting that extended beyond the dugouts, but it was not clear just how far. The push to extended netting all the way to the foul poles came just after that. It’ll be interesting to see if the team goes farther than that in light of the recent trend or this incident.