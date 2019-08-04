Red Sox lose eighth game in a row

The defending champion Red Sox dropped Sunday night’s game to the Yankees 7-4, suffering a four-game series sweep in New York and extending their losing streak to eight consecutive games. They took the first three games of a four-game set at home with the Yankees, cutting their deficit in the AL East to seven games, but Sunday’s loss now has them 14.5 games behind the Yankees.
David Price lasted only 2 2/3 innings, on the hook for seven runs on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts. The bulk of the damage came in a six-run third inning as Gio Urshela hit a two-run home run, Cameron Maybin hit an RBI double, Mike Ford knocked in a run with a single, and Mike Tauchman plated two with another single. Overall, the Red Sox were outscored 26-12 in the four-game series.
The Red Sox and Yankees will meet just one more time before the regular season ends for a four-game wraparound series September 6-9, so their opportunities to gain ground are becoming scarce.
To make matters worse, the Red Sox are also 6.5 games out of the second Wild Card slot in the AL, currently held by the Rays. The Red Sox suffered a three-game series sweep against the Rays prior to their just-completed series in the Bronx. If the Red Sox still have Wild Card aspirations, they will not only have to fend off the Indians (+2.0 games) and Rays, but the Athletics (-0.5 games) and Rangers (-7.0) as well.
Cubs utilityman Ben Zobrist has been away from the team since early May. It was later revealed to be because of a messy divorce. Zobrist, however, began a rehab assignment with Single-A South Bend over the weekend. He’s expected to need most or all of the month of August to get back into game shape.
Per the team’s Twitter, Zobrist provided the pre-game spread — a bunch of food from McDonald’s.
It a really nice gesture from Zobrist. You see this from time to time when well-known veterans get sent on rehab assignments in the minors. Major leaguers, with their guaranteed contracts and minimum $555,000 salaries, do a nice thing for the minor leaguers who don’t have those luxuries. Yu Darvish, for example, bought steak and lobster for South Bend on a rehab assignment last year.
It would be nice if minor leaguers didn’t have to rely on the kindness of veteran players and locals to afford to eat. Zobrist essentially subsidized the Cubs’ frugality. The Cubs — valued by Forbes at $3.1 billion earlier this year — should be paying for that spread, not one of its players. Let’s not forget that Major League Baseball lobbied to have language in the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 changed so that minor league players could not qualify as seasonal workers, which would mean they are not owed a minimum wage and overtime pay. With more take-home pay, minor leaguers could afford to go to grocery stores and, for example, buy the ingredients to make a salad or just buy a pre-made salad.
Due to relative cheapness and ubiquity, unhealthy fast food is a major part of minor leaguers’ diets. One would think a billion-dollar business like a major league team would want to ensure that its investments — minor league players — have the highest chance of yielding big returns by providing them healthy food options. Alas, that is not the case for most organizations.