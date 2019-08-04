Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Pedro Martínez: Phillies dealt with swine flu during 2009 World Series

By Bill BaerAug 4, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT
1 Comment

Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martínez is best-known for helping the Red Sox win the 2004 World Series, ending “The Curse of the Bambino” — the 86-year-long period dating back to 1918 in which the Red Sox failed to win a championship. Martínez, however, also ended his career in 2009 with the Phillies, pitching in Game 2 and Game 6 of the World Series against the Yankees. The defending champion Phillies lost the World Series in six games and Martínez couldn’t find another contract. He officially retired on December 4, 2011.

Martínez returned to Philadelphia on Sunday as part of the Phillies’ alumni weekend. Long-time outfielder Bobby Abreu was inducted into the Wall of Fame and the organization celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the 2009 National League champion team. Martínez, along with Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, Jayson Werth, Raúl Ibañez and others were invited back. Martínez threw out the first pitch before Sunday’s game against the White Sox. Good times were had by all.

Martínez, however, let loose an interesting and unknown detail about the 2009 team: many members of the team were sick, suffering from swine flu during the 2009 World Series. Per Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Martínez said, “It wasn’t told, but most of us were sick. Some of the guys had swine flu and had to be kept away. I caught some of the virus. We would just never say it. When I got home, I realized that I was really sick.”

Continuing, Martínez said, “I had a little bit of an asthma attack in the middle of the game and I was having a hard time breathing. I was really sick. In any other situation, I wouldn’t be out there. But the team needed me. I held on as long as I could and I did that. I was really proud to have my last game with the Phillies at Yankee Stadium.”

Martínez has never been one to make excuses, so it would be surprising if he were trying to make excuses for the Phillies’ loss or if he were trying to detract from the Yankees’ championship a whole decade later. But it is interesting nevertheless. The swine flu clearly didn’t affect everyone because Utley, Ibañez, Werth, Carlos Ruiz, and Cliff Lee performed quite well in the ’09 World Series. The Yankees, who won 10 more games than the Phillies during the regular season that year, were just better.

Red Sox lose eighth game in a row

Elsa/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 4, 2019, 11:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The defending champion Red Sox dropped Sunday night’s game to the Yankees 7-4, suffering a four-game series sweep in New York and extending their losing streak to eight consecutive games. They took the first three games of a four-game set at home with the Yankees, cutting their deficit in the AL East to seven games, but Sunday’s loss now has them 14.5 games behind the Yankees.

David Price lasted only 2 2/3 innings, on the hook for seven runs on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts. The bulk of the damage came in a six-run third inning as Gio Urshela hit a two-run home run, Cameron Maybin hit an RBI double, Mike Ford knocked in a run with a single, and Mike Tauchman plated two with another single. Overall, the Red Sox were outscored 26-12 in the four-game series.

The Red Sox and Yankees will meet just one more time before the regular season ends for a four-game wraparound series September 6-9, so their opportunities to gain ground are becoming scarce.

To make matters worse, the Red Sox are also 6.5 games out of the second Wild Card slot in the AL, currently held by the Rays. The Red Sox suffered a three-game series sweep against the Rays prior to their just-completed series in the Bronx. If the Red Sox still have Wild Card aspirations, they will not only have to fend off the Indians (+2.0 games) and Rays, but the Athletics (-0.5 games) and Rangers (-7.0) as well.