Ben Zobrist provides pre-game spread for Single-A South Bend

By Bill BaerAug 4, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT
Cubs utilityman Ben Zobrist has been away from the team since early May. It was later revealed to be because of a messy divorce. Zobrist, however, began a rehab assignment with Single-A South Bend over the weekend. He’s expected to need most or all of the month of August to get back into game shape.

Per the team’s Twitter, Zobrist provided the pre-game spread — a bunch of food from McDonald’s.

It a really nice gesture from Zobrist. You see this from time to time when well-known veterans get sent on rehab assignments in the minors. Major leaguers, with their guaranteed contracts and minimum $555,000 salaries, do a nice thing for the minor leaguers who don’t have those luxuries. Yu Darvish, for example, bought steak and lobster for South Bend on a rehab assignment last year.

It would be nice if minor leaguers didn’t have to rely on the kindness of veteran players and locals to afford to eat. Zobrist essentially subsidized the Cubs’ frugality. The Cubs — valued by Forbes at $3.1 billion earlier this year — should be paying for that spread, not one of its players. Let’s not forget that Major League Baseball lobbied to have language in the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 changed so that minor league players could not qualify as seasonal workers, which would mean they are not owed a minimum wage and overtime pay. With more take-home pay, minor leaguers could afford to go to grocery stores and, for example, buy the ingredients to make a salad or just buy a pre-made salad.

Due to relative cheapness and ubiquity, unhealthy fast food is a major part of minor leaguers’ diets. One would think a billion-dollar business like a major league team would want to ensure that its investments — minor league players — have the highest chance of yielding big returns by providing them healthy food options. Alas, that is not the case for most organizations.

Another fan injured by foul ball

By Craig CalcaterraAug 5, 2019, 9:20 AM EDT
Another fan has been injured by a foul ball. This happened at the Tigers-Rangers game in Texas yesterday.

The fan, a woman, was seated in the 25th row down the right-field line and was struck in the head by a line drive foul ball off the bat of Willie Calhoun in the bottom of the first inning. The fan was tended to at her seat but then walked out of the seating area accompanied by stadium personnel and was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

As you can see in the photo above, the woman was hit square in the forehead. Right after that photo was taken blood poured down her face. Because some people are squeamish I did not put that photo directly inline in this post, but if you want to look at — and the damage a foul ball can do — you can see it here.

Given that the Rangers are moving out of Globe Life Park after this season it’s highly unlikely that they’ll install extended netting for the remainder of the season. In May the team announced that the new Globe Life Park would have netting that extended beyond the dugouts, but it was not clear just how far. The push to extended netting all the way to the foul poles came just after that. It’ll be interesting to see if the team goes farther than that in light of the recent trend or this incident.