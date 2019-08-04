Aaron Hicks back on injured list with flexor strain

The Yankees announced prior to Sunday night’s game that outfielder Aaron Hicks has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right flexor strain. It is not yet known exactly how long Hicks is expected to be sidelined.
Hicks, 29, injured his elbow making a throw towards third base on a fly ball hit in the sixth inning of Saturday night’s game against the Red Sox. He got a late start to the season due to a back issue. Across 59 games, Hicks has hit .235/.325/.443 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 255 plate appearances.
Hicks inked a seven-year, $70 million contract extension with the Yankees back in February. This has not been the first year of the contract either side envisioned.
Mets second baseman Robinson Canó exited Sunday afternoon’s game in the top of the fourth inning after appearing to strain his hamstring running out a double hit down the right field line. Canó did not take his position in the bottom half of the inning. Instead, Jeff McNeil moved from right field to second base, Michael Conforto moved from center field to right field, and Juan Lagares entered the game to play center field, batting in Canó’s spot in the lineup.
Canó, 36, went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, an RBI, and a pair of runs scored before exiting. The Mets went on to defeat the Pirates 13-2.
Canó has had a forgettable season for the Mets, but he appeared to be heating up at the plate. He has multiple hits in all four games this month, raising his OPS to .710. He has a triple-slash line of .252/.295/.415 along with 10 home runs, 32 RBI, and 37 runs scored in 346 plate appearances.
The Mets should provide an update on Canó’s status either this evening or tomorrow. He has already been on the injured list once this season, missing time between May 23 and June 4 with a quad injury.