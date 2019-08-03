Vince Velasquez
Video: Vince Velasquez makes 94.7-m.p.h. throw from the outfield

By Ashley VarelaAug 3, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
As is often the case when a game goes 15 innings (or longer), some weird lineup decisions have to be made. For the Phillies, that meant putting starting pitcher Vince Velasquez in the left field corner while outfielder Roman Quinn took the mound in the late stages of Friday’s 4-3 loss to the White Sox.

Both players managed to keep the game tied in the 14th. Quinn kicked off the inning with a five-pitch walk to José Abreu, then induced a line out from Eloy Jiménez for the first out. In the next at-bat, James McCann roped a single out to left, giving Velasquez the opportunity to make a throw to home plate as Abreu attempted to steal a go-ahead run.

According to MLB.com’s Andrew Simon, Velasquez’s throw registered a cool 94.7-m.p.h., allowing catcher J.T. Realmuto plenty of time to nab the runner and preserve the tie.

Velasquez’s outfield heroics continued into the 15th and final inning. He attempted another lightning throw to prevent Leury Garcia from plating the winning run, but fell short as Garcia beat the tag by a split second. In the last play of the inning, Jiménez lofted a pitch out to left field, where Velasquez tumbled head over heels to rob the White Sox of a much-needed insurance run; per Simon, a move that had a 15% catch probability converted on a diving play. The damage had already been done, however, and the Phillies couldn’t get ahead of Josh Osich to close the gap in the bottom of the 15th.

With the loss, the Phillies dropped to a full seven games behind the NL East-leading Braves. They’ll send right-hander Aaron Nola to the mound in an attempt to even the series against the White Sox on Saturday at 7:05 PM EDT.

Cubs activate Cole Hamels from injured list

By Ashley VarelaAug 3, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT
Left-hander Cole Hamels has been activated from the 10-day injured list, the Cubs revealed Saturday. In a corresponding roster move, right-handed reliever Brad Brach was designated for assignment.

Hamels, 35, was laid up for just over a month after sustaining an oblique strain in late June. During his time apart from the team, he made two rehab starts in Triple-A Iowa, racking up three runs, six walks, and six strikeouts across 5 1/3 innings. He’s slated to take the mound for his first major-league assignment on Saturday, when the Cubs go toe-to-toe with the Brewers in a bid to win their three-game series.

Prior to his stint on the 10-day IL, the veteran southpaw delivered solid results for Chicago, sporting a 6-3 record in 17 starts with a 2.98 ERA, 3.2 BB/9, 8.8 SO/9, and 2.3 fWAR across 99 2/3 innings. While his career-best totals are still several seasons behind him, there’s little doubt that he’ll continue to be a productive starter for the Cubs down the stretch — assuming he manages to avoid further injury.

Following Hamels’ return, 33-year-old Brach was DFA’d. It’s been a rough year for the righty, who will finish his run with an unsightly 6.13 ERA, 6.4 BB/9, 10.2 SO/9, and 0.3 fWAR through 39 2/3 innings in relief.