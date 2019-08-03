Video: Cody Bellinger hits 100th career home run

Cody Bellinger‘s 36th home run of 2019 arrived on Friday night, placing him at the top of the leaderboards next to the Brewers’ Christian Yelich and inching him closer to his current career record of 39 homers in 2017. Even more impressive, the 397-foot shot represented the 100th such blast of the outfielder’s three-year track in the majors.

The career-defining home run was delivered in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two outs and Max Muncy standing on first base, Bellinger worked a 1-2 count against the Padres’ Eric Lauer, then belted the ball out to right field for a two-run homer:

According to MLB Stats, the 24-year-old reached the 100-HR mark in just 401 career games. He’s the fastest player to do so in franchise history, eclipsing Mike Piazza’s record of 100 dingers in 422 games. MLB.com’s Andrew Simon adds that the outfielder is also among the youngest to reach that particular threshold, joining the likes of Joe DiMaggio (1936-1938, age 23), Eddie Mathews (1952-1954, age 22), and Giancarlo Stanton (2010-2013, age 22).

Through Friday’s performance, the two-time All-Star is batting .332/.432/.684 with 85 RBI, a 1.116 OPS, and a career-high 6.4 fWAR across 458 plate appearances.