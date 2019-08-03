Cody Bellinger
Video: Cody Bellinger hits 100th career home run

By Ashley VarelaAug 3, 2019, 12:16 AM EDT
Cody Bellinger‘s 36th home run of 2019 arrived on Friday night, placing him at the top of the leaderboards next to the Brewers’ Christian Yelich and inching him closer to his current career record of 39 homers in 2017. Even more impressive, the 397-foot shot represented the 100th such blast of the outfielder’s three-year track in the majors.

The career-defining home run was delivered in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two outs and Max Muncy standing on first base, Bellinger worked a 1-2 count against the Padres’ Eric Lauer, then belted the ball out to right field for a two-run homer:

According to MLB Stats, the 24-year-old reached the 100-HR mark in just 401 career games. He’s the fastest player to do so in franchise history, eclipsing Mike Piazza’s record of 100 dingers in 422 games. MLB.com’s Andrew Simon adds that the outfielder is also among the youngest to reach that particular threshold, joining the likes of Joe DiMaggio (1936-1938, age 23), Eddie Mathews (1952-1954, age 22), and Giancarlo Stanton (2010-2013, age 22).

Through Friday’s performance, the two-time All-Star is batting .332/.432/.684 with 85 RBI, a 1.116 OPS, and a career-high 6.4 fWAR across 458 plate appearances.

David Dahl carted off the field with right ankle injury

David Dahl
By Ashley VarelaAug 2, 2019, 11:21 PM EDT
Friday’s Rockies/Giants game took an unfortunate turn on what should have been a routine catch in center field. In the sixth inning, with the Giants leading 4-2, San Francisco second baseman Scooter Gennett lined a first-pitch, 91.3-m.p.h. fastball out to David Dahl in center. Dahl attempted to reverse course en route to the ball, inadvertently twisting his right foot beneath him as he made the catch.

In the moments that followed, Dahl appeared to be in serious pain and was unable to stand. He was soon attended to by his teammates and the club’s medical staff as he was carted off the field. The severity of his injury has not been revealed, but it’s certainly possible that a lengthy rehab stint is in Dahl’s near future.

Prior to the incident, the All-Star outfielder went 1-for-3 with a single against the Giants’ Shaun Anderson. He was subsequently replaced in center field by Raimel Tapia, who shifted over from the left field corner to accommodate the entrance of Ian Desmond.

The Rockies currently lead the Giants 5-4 in the eighth.