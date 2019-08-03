Twins place Michael Pineda, Byron Buxton on injured list

The Twins made several roster moves on Saturday, placing both right-hander Michael Pineda and outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a right triceps strain and left shoulder subluxation, respectively.

It’s another rough break for Pineda, whose recovery from 2017 Tommy John surgery has not gone as smoothly as expected. The 30-year-old righty hit the IL earlier this season with a case of right knee tendonitis, and managed another 10 starts before his most recent setback. So far in 2019, he holds a 7-5 record in 21 starts with a 4.15 ERA, 1.8 BB/9, and 7.9 SO/9 across 117 innings. A return date has not been specified yet.

Buxton, meanwhile, partially dislocated his left shoulder after running into the wall during Thursday’s 5-4 loss to the Marlins. No set timetable has been given for his return, either, and this will mark his third IL assignment following a wrist contusion in June and a concussion in July. Despite his ongoing battle to remain healthy, the 25-year-old outfielder is having a strong year: through Thursday, he’s batting .262/.314/.513 with 10 home runs, 14 stolen bases (in 17 chances), and an .827 OPS over 295 PA.

In a series of corresponding roster moves, the Twins reinstated first baseman C.J. Cron from the IL (right thumb inflammation), recalled outfielder Jake Cave and righty reliever Zack Littell from Triple-A Rochester, and optioned lefty Lewis Thorpe to Triple-A.