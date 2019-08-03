The Astros no-hit the Mariners through seven innings

Astros right-hander Aaron Sanchez and reliever Will Harris have maintained a combined no-hitter through seven innings on Saturday, in what could be the first no-no of their respective careers to date.

Saturday’s start also marked Sanchez’s first official outing with the Astros following his trade from the Blue Jays at Wednesday’s trade deadline. After taking 10 losses in his last 12 starts in Toronto, Sanchez looked unhittable in Seattle. He issued just two walks over six innings and struck out six of 21 batters, finishing his run with a pitch count of 92.

In the seventh, right-handed reliever Will Harris subbed in for Sanchez. He preserved the no-hitter for another inning, inducing a groundout from Daniel Vogelbach, walking Domingo Santana on five pitches, and getting J.P. Crawford to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Behind the combined efforts of Sanchez and Harris, the Astros mustered an impressive six-run lead, highlighted by José Altuve’s 356-foot home run — his 18th of the season — in the fifth.

The Astros haven’t seen a no-hitter in nearly three years. Mike Fiers was the last to do it for Houston, in a 3-0 affair against the Dodgers during the summer of 2015. The Mariners, on the other hand, are the most recent MLB team to be on the receiving end of a no-hitter, as they were blanked by the Angels’ Taylor Cole and Felix Peña just last month.