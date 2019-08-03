Red Sox ink Tommy Joseph to minor-league deal

The Red Sox signed free agent infielder Tommy Joseph to a minors deal on Saturday, per reports. Joseph was released by the LG Twins of the KBO League last month and will serve as minor league infield depth for the time being.

It’s been a minute since the 28-year-old first baseman stepped foot in any stateside ballpark. Joseph made his last major-league appearance in 2017, rounding out a semi-successful two-year stint with the Phillies before taking a minors deal with the Rangers in 2018. He entered free agency in October of that year and signed a one-year, $1 million pact with the LG Twins the next month, after which he batted .274/.332/.426 with nine home runs, 36 RBI, and a .758 OPS through 217 plate appearances in 2019.

Joseph offers some defensive versatility as well; during his time in the majors, he split his starts between first base and DH, and has substantial experience behind the plate from his minor league trek through the Giants’ and Phillies’ farm systems. However he’s utilized, though, the Red Sox are unlikely to see him in Boston until September.