Red Sox ink Tommy Joseph to minor-league deal

The Red Sox signed free agent infielder Tommy Joseph to a minors deal on Saturday, per reports. Joseph was released by the LG Twins of the KBO League last month and will serve as minor league infield depth for the time being.
It’s been a minute since the 28-year-old first baseman stepped foot in any stateside ballpark. Joseph made his last major-league appearance in 2017, rounding out a semi-successful two-year stint with the Phillies before taking a minors deal with the Rangers in 2018. He entered free agency in October of that year and signed a one-year, $1 million pact with the LG Twins the next month, after which he batted .274/.332/.426 with nine home runs, 36 RBI, and a .758 OPS through 217 plate appearances in 2019.
Joseph offers some defensive versatility as well; during his time in the majors, he split his starts between first base and DH, and has substantial experience behind the plate from his minor league trek through the Giants’ and Phillies’ farm systems. However he’s utilized, though, the Red Sox are unlikely to see him in Boston until September.
The Twins made several roster moves on Saturday, placing both right-hander Michael Pineda and outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a right triceps strain and left shoulder subluxation, respectively.
It’s another rough break for Pineda, whose recovery from 2017 Tommy John surgery has not gone as smoothly as expected. The 30-year-old righty hit the IL earlier this season with a case of right knee tendonitis, and managed another 10 starts before his most recent setback. So far in 2019, he holds a 7-5 record in 21 starts with a 4.15 ERA, 1.8 BB/9, and 7.9 SO/9 across 117 innings. A return date has not been specified yet.
Buxton, meanwhile, partially dislocated his left shoulder after running into the wall during Thursday’s 5-4 loss to the Marlins. No set timetable has been given for his return, either, and this will mark his third IL assignment following a wrist contusion in June and a concussion in July. Despite his ongoing battle to remain healthy, the 25-year-old outfielder is having a strong year: through Thursday, he’s batting .262/.314/.513 with 10 home runs, 14 stolen bases (in 17 chances), and an .827 OPS over 295 PA.
In a series of corresponding roster moves, the Twins reinstated first baseman C.J. Cron from the IL (right thumb inflammation), recalled outfielder Jake Cave and righty reliever Zack Littell from Triple-A Rochester, and optioned lefty Lewis Thorpe to Triple-A.