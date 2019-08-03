Edwin Encarnación fractures wrist on hit-by-pitch

The Yankees dominated the Red Sox in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, but they lost something much more important after designated hitter Edwin Encarnación sustained a right wrist fracture on a hit-by-pitch. Prior to the conclusion of their doubleheader, the club placed Encarnación on the 10-day injured list and recalled first baseman Mike Ford from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The injury occurred in the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs and two on, Encarnación went up to bat against Red Sox reliever Josh A. Smith. He worked a 2-2 count against the righty, then took an 87.1-m.p.h. slider off of his right wrist. Per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, he’ll be reevaluated by team doctors in the next 7-10 days, after which point the Yankees will have a better idea of his rehab timeline.

Encarnación was not immediately removed from the game following the HBP, but took first base and remained there until Gleyber Torres grounded out to end the inning in the next at-bat. He finished the game 3-for-4 with three base hits and a strikeout, bringing his 2019 totals to .240/.346/.518 with 30 home runs, 76 RBI, and an .864 OPS through 451 plate appearances.