Edwin Encarnación fractures wrist on hit-by-pitch

The Yankees dominated the Red Sox in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, but they lost something much more important after designated hitter Edwin Encarnación sustained a right wrist fracture on a hit-by-pitch. Prior to the conclusion of their doubleheader, the club placed Encarnación on the 10-day injured list and recalled first baseman Mike Ford from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The injury occurred in the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs and two on, Encarnación went up to bat against Red Sox reliever Josh A. Smith. He worked a 2-2 count against the righty, then took an 87.1-m.p.h. slider off of his right wrist. Per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, he’ll be reevaluated by team doctors in the next 7-10 days, after which point the Yankees will have a better idea of his rehab timeline.
Encarnación was not immediately removed from the game following the HBP, but took first base and remained there until Gleyber Torres grounded out to end the inning in the next at-bat. He finished the game 3-for-4 with three base hits and a strikeout, bringing his 2019 totals to .240/.346/.518 with 30 home runs, 76 RBI, and an .864 OPS through 451 plate appearances.
The Twins made several roster moves on Saturday, placing both right-hander Michael Pineda and outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a right triceps strain and left shoulder subluxation, respectively.
It’s another rough break for Pineda, whose recovery from 2017 Tommy John surgery has not gone as smoothly as expected. The 30-year-old righty hit the IL earlier this season with a case of right knee tendonitis, and managed another 10 starts before his most recent setback. So far in 2019, he holds a 7-5 record in 21 starts with a 4.15 ERA, 1.8 BB/9, and 7.9 SO/9 across 117 innings. A return date has not been specified yet.
Buxton, meanwhile, partially dislocated his left shoulder after running into the wall during Thursday’s 5-4 loss to the Marlins. No set timetable has been given for his return, either, and this will mark his third IL assignment following a wrist contusion in June and a concussion in July. Despite his ongoing battle to remain healthy, the 25-year-old outfielder is having a strong year: through Thursday, he’s batting .262/.314/.513 with 10 home runs, 14 stolen bases (in 17 chances), and an .827 OPS over 295 PA.
In a series of corresponding roster moves, the Twins reinstated first baseman C.J. Cron from the IL (right thumb inflammation), recalled outfielder Jake Cave and righty reliever Zack Littell from Triple-A Rochester, and optioned lefty Lewis Thorpe to Triple-A.