Astros toss combined no-hitter against Mariners

Astros right-hander Aaron Sanchez and relievers Will Harris, Joe Biagini, and Chris Devenski no-hit the Mariners on Saturday, marking the 12th no-hitter (and second combined no-no) in franchise history.

Saturday’s 9-0 win also marked Sanchez’s first official outing with the Astros following his trade from the Blue Jays at Wednesday’s trade deadline. After taking 10 losses in his last 12 starts in Toronto, Sanchez looked unhittable against Seattle. He issued just two walks over six innings and struck out six of 21 batters, finishing his run with a pitch count of 92.

In the seventh, right-handed reliever Will Harris subbed in for Sanchez. He preserved the no-hitter for another inning, inducing a groundout from Daniel Vogelbach, walking Domingo Santana on five pitches, and getting J.P. Crawford to ground into an inning-ending double play.

In the eighth, Joe Biagini—another piece of the Sanchez trade—stepped in to carry the no-hitter a little further along. His first inning in an Astros’ uniform went about as well as Harris’ had: He induced a groundout from Austin Nola, walked Ryan Court, landed a strikeout against Keon Broxton, and encouraged another groundout from Mallex Smith to bring the team within three outs of their first combined no-hitter since 2003.

Behind the combined efforts of Sanchez, Harris, and Biagini, the Astros mustered a substantial nine-run lead, highlighted by a pair of doubles from Michael Brantley and José Altuve’s 356-foot home run — his 18th of the season — in the fifth.

With three outs remaining, Houston skipper A.J. Hinch turned the ball over to Chris Devenski. It’s been a touch-and-go season for the 28-year-old right-hander, who carried a 4.31 ERA, 3.2 BB/9, and 9.9 SO/9 into the game. On Saturday, however, he was flawless, utilizing just 12 pitches as he retired Kyle Seager, Omar Narvaez, and Vogelbach in order.

Before Saturday, the Astros hadn’t seen a no-hitter in nearly three years. Mike Fiers was the last to do it for Houston, in a 3-0 affair against the Dodgers during the summer of 2015. The Mariners, on the other hand, are the most recent MLB team to be on the receiving end of a no-hitter, as they were blanked by the Angels’ Taylor Cole and Felix Peña just last month. Following the Astros’ impressive feat, the Mariners are also the first team to be no-hit twice in a single season since the 2015 Dodgers.