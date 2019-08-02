Dodgers place Hyun-Jin Ryu on 10-day injured list

Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu is headed back to the injured list with a case of neck soreness, the Dodgers announced Friday. The assignment is retroactive to August 1. In a series of corresponding roster moves, right-handed pitchers Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin will be brought up from Triple-A Oklahoma City, while fellow righty Dylan Floro has been optioned to Triple-A and lefty Scott Alexander has been shifted to the 60- day injured list with an ongoing bout of left forearm inflammation.

It’s the second IL stint of the year for Ryu, who delivered six shutout innings for the club during his last start on Wednesday. He also battled a left groin strain in mid-April, but made a quick and successful recovery following his return at the end of the month.

Through Wednesday’s start, the lefty is nearing some career-high marks with an 11-2 record in 21 starts and a league-leading 1.53 ERA, 1.1 BB/9, 7.8 SO/9, and 3.9 fWAR through 135 2/3 innings. Given the nature of his injury and his recent results on the mound, it’s difficult to believe he’ll be laid up for longer than the requisite 10-day minimum; according to comments he gave the press on Friday, he doesn’t believe he’ll require a rehab start, either.

Without Ryu, the Dodgers will give some starts over to top prospect Dustin May, who is poised to make his MLB debut against the Padres on Friday. The 21-year-old right-hander was ranked no. 2 in the Dodgers’ system by MLB.com and no. 35 overall. In back-to-back stints with Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, he produced a combined 6-5 record in 20 starts with a 3.38 ERA, 2.4 BB/9, and 9.3 SO/9 across 106 2/3 innings.