David Dahl carted off with right ankle injury

Friday’s Rockies/Giants game took an unfortunate turn on what should have been a routine catch in center field. In the sixth inning, with the Giants leading 4-2, San Francisco second baseman Scooter Gennett lined a first-pitch, 91.3-m.p.h. fastball out to David Dahl in center. Dahl attempted to reverse course en route to the ball, inadvertently twisting his right foot beneath him as he made the catch.
In the moments that followed, Dahl appeared to be in serious pain and was unable to stand. He was soon attended to by his teammates and the club’s medical staff as he was carted off the field. The severity of his injury has not been revealed, but it’s certainly possible that a lengthy rehab stint is in Dahl’s near future.
Prior to the incident, the All-Star outfielder went 1-for-3 with a single against the Giants’ Shaun Anderson. He was subsequently replaced in center field by Raimel Tapia, who shifted over from the left field corner to accommodate the entrance of Ian Desmond.
The Rockies currently lead the Giants 5-4 in the eighth.
Not five days after they acquired him from the Giants, the Twins have placed right-handed reliever Sam Dyson on the 10-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis.
It’s an unfortunate development in an already-rocky start for the 31-year-old righty, whose first two appearances with the club left a lot to be desired. During back-to-back outings against the Marlins and Royals, Dyson allowed six runs, two walks, and one strikeout across 2/3 of an inning; a far cry from the 2.47 ERA, 1.6 BB/9, and 8.4 SO/9 he produced with the Giants through his first 51 innings of the year.
That said, there’s still plenty of time to turn his performance around, and the biceps injury undoubtedly played a significant part in his recent struggles on the mound. A timetable for his return has yet to be specified.
With Dyson sidelined for the time being, the Twins recalled left-hander Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A Rochester. The 23-year-old rookie sports a 2.91 ERA, 1.7 BB/9, and 7.1 SO/9 through 21 2/3 innings so far this year, and is poised to take the mound for the Twins during their series finale against the Royals on Sunday.