David Dahl carted off the field with right ankle injury

Friday’s Rockies/Giants game took an unfortunate turn on what should have been a routine catch in center field. In the sixth inning, with the Giants leading 4-2, San Francisco second baseman Scooter Gennett lined a first-pitch, 91.3-m.p.h. fastball out to David Dahl in center. Dahl attempted to reverse course en route to the ball, inadvertently twisting his right foot beneath him as he made the catch.

In the moments that followed, Dahl appeared to be in serious pain and was unable to stand. He was soon attended to by his teammates and the club’s medical staff as he was carted off the field. The severity of his injury has not been revealed, but it’s certainly possible that a lengthy rehab stint is in Dahl’s near future.

Prior to the incident, the All-Star outfielder went 1-for-3 with a single against the Giants’ Shaun Anderson. He was subsequently replaced in center field by Raimel Tapia, who shifted over from the left field corner to accommodate the entrance of Ian Desmond.

The Rockies currently lead the Giants 5-4 in the eighth.