David Dahl carted off the field with right ankle injury

Friday’s Rockies/Giants game took an unfortunate turn on what should have been a routine catch in center field. In the sixth inning, with the Giants leading 4-2, San Francisco second baseman Scooter Gennett lined a first-pitch, 91.3-m.p.h. fastball out to David Dahl in center. Dahl attempted to reverse course en route to the ball, inadvertently twisting his right foot beneath him as he made the catch.
In the moments that followed, Dahl appeared to be in serious pain and was unable to stand. He was soon attended to by his teammates and the club’s medical staff as he was carted off the field. The severity of his injury has not been revealed, but it’s certainly possible that a lengthy rehab stint is in Dahl’s near future.
Prior to the incident, the All-Star outfielder went 1-for-3 with a single against the Giants’ Shaun Anderson. He was subsequently replaced in center field by Raimel Tapia, who shifted over from the left field corner to accommodate the entrance of Ian Desmond.
The Rockies currently lead the Giants 5-4 in the eighth.
Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu is headed back to the injured list with a case of neck soreness, the Dodgers announced Friday. The assignment is retroactive to August 1. In a series of corresponding roster moves, right-handed pitchers Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin will be brought up from Triple-A Oklahoma City, while fellow righty Dylan Floro has been optioned to Triple-A and lefty Scott Alexander has been shifted to the 60- day injured list with an ongoing bout of left forearm inflammation.
It’s the second IL stint of the year for Ryu, who delivered six shutout innings for the club during his last start on Wednesday. He also battled a left groin strain in mid-April, but made a quick and successful recovery following his return at the end of the month.
Through Wednesday’s start, the lefty is nearing some career-high marks with an 11-2 record in 21 starts and a league-leading 1.53 ERA, 1.1 BB/9, 7.8 SO/9, and 3.9 fWAR through 135 2/3 innings. Given the nature of his injury and his recent results on the mound, it’s difficult to believe he’ll be laid up for longer than the requisite 10-day minimum; according to comments he gave the press on Friday, he doesn’t believe he’ll require a rehab start, either.
Without Ryu, the Dodgers will give some starts over to top prospect Dustin May, who is poised to make his MLB debut against the Padres on Friday. The 21-year-old right-hander was ranked no. 2 in the Dodgers’ system by MLB.com and no. 35 overall. In back-to-back stints with Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, he produced a combined 6-5 record in 20 starts with a 3.38 ERA, 2.4 BB/9, and 9.3 SO/9 across 106 2/3 innings.