Getty Images

The Wild Card is not incentivizing teams to improve themselves

By Craig CalcaterraAug 1, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT
Back when three divisions per league and the Wild Card was adopted it was sold as a way for more teams to compete. Then, when the second Wild Card was added, it was touted as a way for even more teams to compete. The thinking was that the more playoff spots, the more teams in the running, the more incentive everyone would have to improve and try and all of that.

Except it’s not happening. And the second Wild Card  is certainly not incentivizing teams to improve themselves at the deadline. Take this quote from Jayson Stark’s article about the trade deadline in The Athletic today:

And speaking of the wild card, virtually every baseball front office is now populated by smart dudes who understand it makes no mathematical sense to be “all in” at the deadline if your reward is only a one-game Wild Card Game playoff that could end your season in three hours.

“If you do that, you’re putting a lot of your future on playing one game,” said one NL exec. “It doesn’t make sense [to go all in to play one game]. If you made the Wild Card two out of three, I bet you’d see more teams willing to do something. At least that’s a series. But who’s going to make a big trade for a chance to play one game?”

This is not just about the second Wild Card team, of course. The teams that, between 1995 and 2011 who would’ve won the one Wild Card are now out of a full playoff too, and thrust into a one-game playoff that, according to the front offices, isn’t worth shooting for. Which means that, realistically, we’ve gone from teams trying hard to make one of four playoff slots to teams only caring if they can be one of three. At least if the guy Stark spoke with is to be believed.

Is that a rational approach for front offices to take? Not necessarily. After all, since the advent of the second Wild Card we’ve had six teams reach the LCS or farther after coming out of the one-game Wild Card playoff. In 2014 two Wild Card teams — the Giants and the Royals — faced off in the World Series. We often hear that the postseason is a crapshoot, but it’s a crapshoot for everyone, division winners included, and it seems odd that the idea of playing in a best-of-five serves is an incentive and the idea of a one-game play-in to make a best-of-five is not. That’s what they’re saying, though.

As Stark notes, there isn’t much of a desire — or even the ability, schedule-wise — to make the Wild Card round a best-of-three. And given what has happened with previous incentives, it’s hard to guess how such a thing might cause teams to react. Maybe a best-of-three isn’t worth it to them either.

Ultimately, though, I don’t know that any postseason structure would change this very much. The fundamental thing keeping teams from trying to improve themselves before and during the season is the disconnect between revenue and winning. Back in the day a team that won a lot of games made a lot more money than a team that lost a lot of games because attendance was a much bigger piece of the revenue pie. Now, long-term TV contracts and various other revenue streams that are independent of team performance (e.g. corporate partnerships, digital initiatives, gambling) are far more significant. Financially speaking, it’s far better for a team to win 82 games with a lower payroll than to win 90 games with a higher payroll.

That’s a much bigger fix. And I have no idea how you go about accomplishing it.

 

Rick Porcello broke two TVs in Red Sox dugout last night

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 1, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT
Red Sox starter Rick Porcello did not have a good night on Wednesday in a home start against the Rays. Ji-Man Choi hit a leadoff double in the first inning and came around to score on a Travis d'Arnaud one-out single. That would be the only damage in the first, however.

Frustrated, Porcello went down the stairs in the dugout to go into the clubhouse. Two TVs were mounted on the wall facing those who walk down the steps. Porcello slammed both of his fists into the TVs, instantly breaking them.

Porcello’s night wouldn’t get better. He ended up being on the hook for six runs on nine hits and a walk with seven strikeouts across 5 2/3 innings as the Red Sox lost 8-5 to the Rays. The 2016 Cy Young Award winner’s ERA is now up to 5.74 in 122 1/3 innings this season.

Porcello apologized after the game, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. Porcello said, “It’s a reaction of frustration. It’s not behavior I condone. Obviously, everybody gets frustrated. I kind of wish I did that without cameras being on me. I apologize to everyone that had to see that. It’s not behavior that I feel like is representative of me and my personality. My frustration got the best of me, so I apologize for that and anybody that had to watch that.”