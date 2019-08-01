Suspensions handed down for Tuesday’s Reds-Pirates brawl

Major League Baseball handed down eight suspensions for Tuesday night’s brawl between the Pirates and the Reds. Here’s the breakdown, with the verbiage describing the players’ behavior coming straight from MLB’s press release, so don’t yell at me for editorializing about it:

Pirates pitcher Keone Kela has received a 10-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of Derek Dietrich of the Reds in the bottom of the seventh inning and for his role in instigating the bench-clearing incident;

Reds pitcher Amir Garrett has received an eight-game suspension for inciting the bench-clearing incident by running to the area outside the Pirates’ dugout and throwing a punch in the top of the ninth inning;

Pirates infielder José Osuna has received a five-game suspension for his aggressive and inappropriate actions during the ninth inning incident;

Reds pitcher Jared Hughes has received a three-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch at Starling Marte of the Pirates in the top of the ninth inning.

Pirates pitcher Kyle Crick has received a three-game suspension for his inappropriate actions during the ninth inning incident;

Cleveland Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig, who was then a member of the Reds, has received a three-game suspension for his aggressive actions during the ninth inning incident;

Reds manager David Bell has received a six-game suspension for returning to the field following his ejection; escalating the incident with his aggressive actions; his Club’s intentional pitch at Marte; and his numerous ejections this season;

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle has received a two-game suspension for his Club’s conduct during the incident and his Club’s multiple intentional pitches thrown at Dietrich this season.

All the players who got suspensions have appealed, so they won’t miss any time just yet. Everyone who was suspended got undisclosed fines too. Fines were also issued to Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams, Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Reds outfielder Phillip Ervin. Additionally, several other players received fines for participating in the bench-clearing incident while on the Injured List, which is a no-no.

Certainly the most notable one there is Bell’s. And, yes, he was rather aggressive, going after Hurdle and all that. I’m somewhat amused by the reference to his “multiple ejections this season” adding to it. Yes, he has been run an awful lot — he’s on a pace to shatter such records if he hangs around long enough — but it’s weird that beefing about balls and strikes can come back to haunt you in later discipline. Neither he nor Hurdle are allowed to appeal their discipline, so Bell now gets a week’s unpaid vacation.

Also fun is that the Indians will be without Puig for three games for stuff he did in a Reds-Pirates game. Such is life at the trade deadline, I suppose.

Here’s the principal’s, er, I mean Joe Torre’s statement:

“The incidents between these two Clubs remain a source of concern, and it’s reflected by the level of discipline we are handing down today. Everyone on the field should be aware of the example they are setting for fans, particularly young people. I firmly expect these two managers and all others to hold their players accountable for appropriate conduct and to guide them in the right direction.”

I would not bet a thin dime that the Pirates won’t throw at the Reds again, by the way.

