Rick Porcello broke two TVs in Red Sox dugout last night

Red Sox starter Rick Porcello did not have a good night on Wednesday in a home start against the Rays. Ji-Man Choi hit a leadoff double in the first inning and came around to score on a Travis d'Arnaud one-out single. That would be the only damage in the first, however.

Frustrated, Porcello went down the stairs in the dugout to go into the clubhouse. Two TVs were mounted on the wall facing those who walk down the steps. Porcello slammed both of his fists into the TVs, instantly breaking them.

Porcello’s night wouldn’t get better. He ended up being on the hook for six runs on nine hits and a walk with seven strikeouts across 5 2/3 innings as the Red Sox lost 8-5 to the Rays. The 2016 Cy Young Award winner’s ERA is now up to 5.74 in 122 1/3 innings this season.

Porcello apologized after the game, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. Porcello said, “It’s a reaction of frustration. It’s not behavior I condone. Obviously, everybody gets frustrated. I kind of wish I did that without cameras being on me. I apologize to everyone that had to see that. It’s not behavior that I feel like is representative of me and my personality. My frustration got the best of me, so I apologize for that and anybody that had to watch that.”

