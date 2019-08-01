Jameson Taillon expected to undergo season-ending surgery

The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel reports that Pirates starter Jameson Taillon is expected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right flexor tendon. Thankfully, he will not need to also undergo Tommy John surgery.
The 27-year-old allowed 24 runs (17 earned) on 34 hits and eight walks with 30 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings spanning seven starts this season. It’s unfortunate for Taillon as he showed tremendous promise last year, posting a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts.
The recovery timetable for flexor tendon surgery is seven to nine months, which means Taillon may be able to rejoin the Pirates in May next year. He will be entering his first of three years of arbitration eligibility.
Red Sox starter Rick Porcello did not have a good night on Wednesday in a home start against the Rays. Ji-Man Choi hit a leadoff double in the first inning and came around to score on a Travis d'Arnaud one-out single. That would be the only damage in the first, however.
Frustrated, Porcello went down the stairs in the dugout to go into the clubhouse. Two TVs were mounted on the wall facing those who walk down the steps. Porcello slammed both of his fists into the TVs, instantly breaking them.
Porcello’s night wouldn’t get better. He ended up being on the hook for six runs on nine hits and a walk with seven strikeouts across 5 2/3 innings as the Red Sox lost 8-5 to the Rays. The 2016 Cy Young Award winner’s ERA is now up to 5.74 in 122 1/3 innings this season.
Porcello apologized after the game, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. Porcello said, “It’s a reaction of frustration. It’s not behavior I condone. Obviously, everybody gets frustrated. I kind of wish I did that without cameras being on me. I apologize to everyone that had to see that. It’s not behavior that I feel like is representative of me and my personality. My frustration got the best of me, so I apologize for that and anybody that had to watch that.”