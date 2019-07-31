Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Twins pick up Sam Dyson from Giants

By Bill BaerJul 31, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT
The Athletic’s Dan Hayes reports that the Twins acquired reliever Sam Dyson from the Giants.

Dyson, 31, has been terrific out of the bullpen for the Giants this year, compiling a 2.47 ERA with 47 strikeouts and seven walks in 51 innings. Dyson will join the back of the Twins’ bullpen with Ryne Harper, Trevor May, and Tyler Duffey as all will help bridge the gap to closer Taylor Rogers.

Dyson is owed the remainder of his $5 million salary for this season. He will head into his fourth and final year of arbitration eligibility going into 2020.

Phillies acquire Dan Straily

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT
What is probably the last deal to trickle in, the Phillies acquired righty Dan Straily from the Orioles.

Straily is purely a depth move, obviously, given his 9.82 ERA in 14 games, eight of which have been starts. He’s the sort of warm body teams often acquire in waiver deals in August but, given that we no longer have waiver deals in August, the Phillies got him now, likely giving up almost nothing.

They’ll stash him and break the glass in case of an emergency.