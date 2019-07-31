Twins pick up Sam Dyson from Giants

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Athletic’s Dan Hayes reports that the Twins acquired reliever Sam Dyson from the Giants.

Dyson, 31, has been terrific out of the bullpen for the Giants this year, compiling a 2.47 ERA with 47 strikeouts and seven walks in 51 innings. Dyson will join the back of the Twins’ bullpen with Ryne Harper, Trevor May, and Tyler Duffey as all will help bridge the gap to closer Taylor Rogers.

Dyson is owed the remainder of his $5 million salary for this season. He will head into his fourth and final year of arbitration eligibility going into 2020.

Follow @Baer_Bill