Getty Images

The Trevor Bauer-Yasiel Puig trade was weird

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 9:46 AM EDT
7 Comments

Let’s start out by noting how very strange it is for a team pushing for a playoff spot to trade away a front line starting pitcher. A team, mind you, which has had a lot of injuries to its starting pitching. The Indians have lost ace Corey Kluber to a broken arm, near-ace Carlos Carrasco to friggin’ cancer and have seen a couple of their other starters felled by various injuries. Trevor Bauer has been basically the only guy who has taken the ball every fifth day and . . . Cleveland sent him packing. That is not the sort of thing that happens very often.

Yet this is not the white flag trade it may have seemed to be if you brought it up a few weeks ago (as we did). Indeed, a couple of things happened which make this a far more defensible trade than it may have seemed to be before: (1) the Indians’ displeasure with Bauer became far more apparent; and (2) the Indians got a pretty decent return for the guy.

I don’t think Bauer’s “throw the ball over the fence” thing from Sunday was not some sort of tipping point when it came to his attitude. His attitude and general disposition have been pretty well known for a while and no one connected to the Indians has suggested that they were totally cool with him until that happened. But just how little effort anyone with the Indians made to defend Bauer after Sunday was pretty telling. You get the sense that they were just barely tolerating him to begin with and that, at some point, too much is too much.

Still, you don’t deal him unless your team gets better by doing so or, at the very least, no worse. And I think the Indians accomplished that.

Yasiel Puig is not what we all thought he might become five or six years ago. He’s an above average defender with some pop who can go on hot streaks but, in the long run, he can be pitched to. We’ve seen that this year. It’s his worst offensive year by OPS+ so far but he raked in June (.287/.340/.609) and in the first half of July. He’s been cold again since the break. The Indians only have him for August, September and however long they go in the playoffs. The bet is that they can get one or two hot streaks from him. The sort of hot streaks, of which he is very much capable, in which he can win a few games single-handedly. That’s a plus for the stretch for a team that has the worst offense of all of the American League contenders. Especially given that he can play all three outfield positions and DH, allowing Terry Francona to cover up holes and platoon as needed.

But it’s not just Puig, of course. In Franmil Reyes the Indians got even more power. Reyes is hitting .263/.312/.535 with 27 homers with half of his games coming at Petco Park. While he doesn’t have the overall value of Puig thanks to his defensive shortcomings, the Indians desperately need that pop. They’ll have it for the stretch and for several years given that Reyes is only in his second season. All of that amounts to the Indians, yes, trading a sometimes ace but getting no worse for doing so. Indeed, I think they probably got a little better.

As for the other two teams in this deal:

  • The Padres did well for themselves. The prospect the Reds sent them — Taylor Trammell — is a good one. He’s having some issues at Double-A this year but he is still just 21. In the long run he’s a far better fit for the Padres outfield due to his speed and glove (though his arm is suspect). Yes, it’s something of a gut punch for Padres fans who have come to love Reyes and his power and who really, really want to contend next year — Trammell will not be in the bigs until 2021 at the absolute earliest, I suspect — but the Padres should want to make themselves good for the next decade, not just for the next year or two before Reyes becomes a serious liability in the outfield. Prospects can bust, but as I sit here right now I’d rather have Trammell for the next several years than Reyes. At least if I’m not in contention right at this moment, which the Padres are not;
  • The Reds end of this is weird. Yes, Bauer is a big improvement for their rotation, but (a) he’s moving to a homer-happy park and will be facing far tougher divisional opponents than he did in the AL Central; and (b) he’s a free agent after the 2020 season. If the Reds are going to try to gear up and go for it in 2020, great. I suppose it could happen. In the event they are not in a playoff race this time next year, though, the best they can do is flip Bauer at the deadline in which he’ll bring back far less than Taylor Trammell. The Reds are always interesting and if you squint you can almost see them making a big jump next year, but that’s only if you squint. The odds favor them having, in the long run, traded a good prospect for a marginal one and about a year of Trevor Bauer. That kind of thing won’t break them but I don’t really see why they wouldn’t have been better served simply doing nothing and not involving themselves in this deal.

So, that’s where it stands now. Let’s check back in October to see how it worked out for Cleveland. And in, I dunno, 2023 or something to see how it worked out for the Padres and Reds.

And That Happened: Tuesday’s Scores and Highlights

Associated Press
By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 7:15 AM EDT
2 Comments

Between the Trevor Bauer/Yasiel Puig/Franmil Reyes trade and the fracas in Cincinnati it was quite an eventful night last night, eh?

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Pirates 11, Reds 4: Fisticuffsmasnship! Bill wrote about the donnybrook last night — and detailed the Pirates’ history of chippiness — so I won’t belabor the details here. I do find it interesting, however, that Yasiel Puig was still in the game and able to participate in all of this despite the fact that he was either traded or almost traded to Cleveland by then. I have to think that someone in the Indians organization is gonna have some choice words for the Reds for not pulling him before that, especially given that he game in which he was playing was neither a close nor important in the grand scheme. Then again, he’s Puig. He could’ve been crossing the bridge to Kentucky on his way to the airport for his flight for Cleveland with the game on the radio and he may have ran back into the stadium to shove people anyway. It’s just sort of how he rolls, so maybe it makes do no difference.

My only new thought on all of that is that I love this quote from Jared Hughes after unleashing the plunking that set the thing off:

“The ball just slipped and it was real unfortunate and a lot of bad things happened afterward”

That’s some real “John Bender from the ‘Breakfast Club’ ‘Screws fall out all the time, the world is an imperfect place,'” energy.

As for the game, Corey Dickerson, hit two homers and drove in five as the Buccos snapped their nine-game losing streak.

Mets 5, White Sox 2: Noah Syndergaard has trade rumors swirling around him and, even yesterday, some — us included — were wondering if, given that the Mets’ Triple-A starter had been scratched, if it meant that Syndergaard might even be moved before this game. That’s gotta be distracting, but if it was he didn’t show it because he went out and struck out 11 batters in seven and a third while allowing only a single unearned run. That speaks to (a) Syndergaard’s focus; and (b) the insanity that is the Mets’ reported continued intention to try to trade Syndergaard. Despite his dominance, though, this game went to extras. The Mets won it thanks to Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto hitting consecutive homers in the 11th. Which, again, may I stress that a rotation featuring Syndergaard, deGrom and Stroman and a lineup led by McNeil, Conforto and Pete Alonso is, with a few defensive and bullpen upgrades, a real contender? Do the Mets not know this? Do they not care?

Braves 11, Nationals 8: It was all Atlanta through most of the game, as they took a 5-0 lead after three, an 9-0 lead after four and led 11-1 as the bottom of the seventh began. The Nats scored seven runs in the final three innings, though, with six of those coming off of Braves relievers. That’s gotta be a little disconcerting for the Braves but, hey, they won. Adam Duvall homered twice among his four hits, Josh Donaldson hit a three-run shot, and Ozzie Albies and Ender Inciarte each had three hits for Atlanta. Yan GomesTrea Turner and Juan Soto homered for the Nats. The Braves lead is back up to five and a half.

Orioles 8, Padres 5: The Padres took a 4-0 lead into the fourth but the O’s plated three that inning to make it a mostly new ballgame. It’d be tied at five in the eighth when Chris Davis — on an 0-for-18 streak and one strikeout away from a Golden Sombrero — launched a tie-breaking home run after which Baltimore plated a couple of more to win it going away. It’s been a multi-year nightmare for Davis at the plate so I imagine these few moments of non-horror have to feel something like triumph.

Diamondbacks 4, Yankees 2: I saw this tweet a half hour or so after the east coast games started last night:

The same guy tweeted that he was just getting into the game after 50 minutes in line. My sense from the responses is that, while this is not a typical experience getting into the gates of Yankee Stadium or any other ballpark it’s not super crazy rare, either, and that security has made it a real hassle over the past couple of years. For what it’s worth, my ballpark experiences in the age of metal detectors haven’t been bad, but I’m also one of those people who get there super early. If you have an office job and have no way to get to the ballpark until just before game time I’m guessing this is way more common. Between that and the prices of games being what they are it’s not a big mystery why attendance is down.

As for this game, Christian Walker and Carson Kelly homered for the Snakes and rookie Talyor Clarke allowed only an unearned run while pitching three-hit ball into the sixth inning. The Diamondbacks are 14-5 in interleague play this year. Weird.

Phillies 4, Giants 2: Drew Smyly tossed seven shutout innings and was backed by a two-run shot from Rhys Hoskins. Smyly allowed a run in six innings in his first start for the Phillies, which just goes to show you that sometimes picking up guys from the scrap heap pays off.

Astros 2, Indians 0: Justin Verlander was dominant, striking out 13 in seven shutout innings while allowing only two hits. His counterpart, Shane Bieber, was pretty good himself, only allowing a couple of runs in the fifth and working seven himself, but good was not good enough given what Verlander was doing.

Rays 6, Red Sox 5: The Rays led 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth with Charlie Morton on the mound. With one on and two out in, Kevin Cash came out and lifted him, much to Morton’s displeasure. The first pitch from Rays reliever Adam Kolarek was launched over the Green Monster by Andrew Benintendi. Sometimes you just gotta listen to your pitchers, dude. It all worked out OK, though, as Avisail García — who had homered already — hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth. Travis d'Arnaud went deep earlier too.

Twins 2, Marlins 1: Jake Odorizzi and three relievers held the Fish to four hits. Marlins pitchers held the Twins batters to four hits too, actually, but but one of ’em was a Byron Buxton homer and another was a Miguel Sanó RBI double. Sergio Romo pitched for Minnesota. He was a Marlin just last week. I can’t imagine that doesn’t feel weird. Being a Marlin I mean. The Twins lead in the Central is back up to three games.

Mariners 8, Rangers 5: Kyle Seager had a solo homer, hit a tie-breaking two-run triple and drove in four runs to help the M’s win their sixth straight game. Texas, who looked kinda frisky there for a few weeks, has now lost 18 times in 25 games and is back under .500. The season is long. You can’t really fool anyone for six months.

Cardinals 2, Cubs 1: Adam Wainwright (5.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER) was a hair better than Yu Darvish (6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER) while Paul Goldschmidt‘s sixth inning homer broke a 1-1 tie and ended the game’s scoring. It was Goldschmidt’s seven homer in eight games. The Cardinals win puts them back in sole possession of first place in the Central.

Blue Jays 9, Royals 2: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a grand slam and drove in five, Freddy Galvis drove in a pair and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. knocked in a run as well. All that support was enough to give Sean Reid-Foley the win. Though, I guess since he tossed five shutout innings and the Royals only scored two in the game he didn’t need all that support.

Dodgers 9, Rockies 4: The boys in blue knocked Rockies starter Kyle Freeland around for eight runs — seven earned — before the fourth inning was over. Kristopher Negron — just acquired from the Mariners — homered in his first at-bat with the Dodgers and A.J. PollockRussell Martin and Justin Turner all went deep too. Los Angeles became the first team in the majors to reach 70 wins.

Angels 6, Tigers 1: Griffin Canning — which sounds like a business your father in law, Montgomery Griffin, wants you to work for if you expect to marry his lovely young daughter — tossed six shutout innings, striking out seven. Sunday’s hero Matt Thaiss homered and drove in three in all. I mean it, my boy. You start as an entry-level accountant at Griffin Canning, learn the business, and I promise you great things. Do you want to make my young Marjorie happy or not? Because I guarantee you, buster, that guitar-playing is not going to amount to anything in the long run. Rock and roll is a fad. The canning business will provide for your family.

Athletics 3, Brewers 2: It was a 1-0 game thanks to a Matt Olson RBI early in the game. That lasted until the eighth when a Yasmani Grandal single tied things up. Khris Davis homered in the bottom half to give the A’s back the lead but Erik Thames homered in the ninth to force extras. Olson strode the plate in the bottom of the tenth, however, and hit one 400 feet over the center field wall to give the A’s the walkoff win. That’s three straight for the A’s, who remain a half game ahead of the Rays in the second Wild Card position.