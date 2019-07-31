Getty Images

Report: Mets pull Noah Syndergaard off trade market

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
3 Comments

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the New York Mets have pulled starter Noah Syndergaard off the trading block and do not intend to deal him by today’s 4PM trade deadline. They still are likely to trade Zack Wheeler, however.

If true: good for the Mets. Yes, they could probably get a lot for Syndergaard right now. But as we noted many times in the past few days, their acquisition of Marcus Stroman to go along with Jacob deGrom and Syndergaard gives the Mets a fantastic top-three to the rotation. Along with Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso, you have a wonderful core that could, with some tweaks, compete next year. And which could even be at least moderately interesting in the season’s final two months.

Are the Mets perfect? Far from it, obviously. They have underachieved and have some issues with defense and relief pitching to go along with their usual born-under-a-bad-sign karma and their oh so common self-inflicted wounds. But they’re talented enough to where the front office should be adding to and enhancing the roster rather than tearing it down or merely churning it.

All of this  changes, of course, if the Mets simply deal Syndergaard this winter rather than attempt to build a contender for 2020. But for now, if this report holds up, consider this some fair to moderate praise for the Mets.

Brewers trade Jesús Aguilar to the Rays for Jake Faria

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 12:38 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the Milwaukee Brewers have traded first baseman Jesús Aguilar to the Tampa Bay Rays. Righty Jake Faria is headed back to Milwaukee, Passan reports.

Aguilar, a 2018 All-Star in a season in which he blasted 35 homers, has had a rough 2019. He’s hitting only .225/.320/.374 with only eight homers in 94 games. He has been pretty hot in July, however, hitting three of those eight bombs and has a line of .298/.346/.574. Playing mostly against lefties has been better for him but, at the same time, his descent into a platoon situation has made him less valuable to the Brewers. He can DH in Tampa Bay too, and he can’t in Milwaukee.

Faria has pitched in seven games for the Rays at the big league level, 29 in the minors, seven of which have been starts, in 2019. He broke out as a pretty promising starter in 2017, was hurt and ineffective in 2018 and sort of didn’t have a place on the Rays. Indeed, his 2018 performance is part of the reason why the Rays went to the Opener strategy in the first place. You figure the Brewers, in desperate need of a starter, will look to stretch him out.

To sum up: the Brewers traded for a 2017 starter. The Rays traded for a 2018 first baseman. Each hope they do not get the player as they are in 2019. Viva optimism.