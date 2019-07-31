Getty Images

Pirates trade Corey Dickerson to Phillies

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Pirates have traded outfielder Corey Dickerson to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dickerson has been on fire of late, going 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in last night’s game against the Reds. He’s hit .464 with five extra-base hits in his last nine games and, on the season, he’s batting .317/.376/.556 with 25 RBI and 20 runs in 126 at-bats this season. He’s been pretty fantastic since the Pirates got him last year, though he is rather injury prone.

The Pirates are getting a player to be named later and international bonus money in return.

In the meantime, we can maybe dream about a cool thing happening tonight:

 

Braves acquire Mark Melancon

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Not content with one new reliever, the Braves just went out and got another one: they have acquired Mark Melancon from the Giants.

Melancon is not the shutdown artist he was a few years ago but he’s been effective for the Giants in 2019, featuring a 3.50 ERA in 43 appearances with a 44/16 K/BB ratio in 46.1 innings. He has given up only one earned run in his last 11 innings.

Melancon is still on that massive contract he signed with the Giants before the 2017 season that has him making $14 million both this year and next. Presumably the Giants are picking up most of that tab.

The return is not yet known.