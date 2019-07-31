Phillies acquire Dan Straily

What is probably the last deal to trickle in, the Phillies acquired righty Dan Straily from the Orioles.
Straily is purely a depth move, obviously, given his 9.82 ERA in 14 games, eight of which have been starts. He’s the sort of warm body teams often acquire in waiver deals in August but, given that we no longer have waiver deals in August, the Phillies got him now, likely giving up almost nothing.
They’ll stash him and break the glass in case of an emergency.
The Giants acquired second baseman Scooter Gennett from the Reds in exchange for cash considerations, per Jon Heyman.
Gennett, 29, has played in only 20 games this season due to a severe groin strain. He came off of the disabled list in late June but has only mustered a .489 OPS in 69 plate appearances.
Derek Dietrich, who helped handle second base while Gennett was on the injured list, will likely take over the position on a full-time basis. Meanwhile, Gennett will likely contribute off the Giants’ bench.