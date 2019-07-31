Phillies acquire Dan Straily

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What is probably the last deal to trickle in, the Phillies acquired righty Dan Straily from the Orioles.

Straily is purely a depth move, obviously, given his 9.82 ERA in 14 games, eight of which have been starts. He’s the sort of warm body teams often acquire in waiver deals in August but, given that we no longer have waiver deals in August, the Phillies got him now, likely giving up almost nothing.

They’ll stash him and break the glass in case of an emergency.

