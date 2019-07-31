Nationals acquire Roenis Elías from the Mariners

First they get Daniel Hudson, now they get another pitcher: the Washington Nationals have acquired Roenis Elías from the Seattle Mariners.

Elías has a 4.40 ERA in 44 relief appearances. He has a K/BB ratio of 45/17 in 47 innings. He’s been closing for the Mariners and has 14 saves on the year. He won’t be closing for Washington. He’s a lefty, and lefties are gold. Or at least we’re led to believe they are. Baseball teams certainly still seem to think so. Fun fact, though: lefties have tattooed Elías this year, hitting .353/.441/.549 off of him. Small sample sizes I suppose.

Follow @craigcalcaterra