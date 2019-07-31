Nationals acquire Hunter Strickland from Mariners

The Nationals have acquired yet ANOTHER reliever: Hunter Strickland is coming over from the Mariners in exchange for Aaron Fletcher.

Nats fans have a nice memory of Strickland. Back when he was with the Giants he set off the big brawl with Bryce Harper that (a) was really, really dumb; (b) led to a bunch of suspensions and stuff; and (c) ended one-time Nationals fan favorite Michael Morse’s career. So, uh, yeah, welcome to the team, Hunter.

On the baseball merits, Strickland has appeared in only four games this year due to a lat strain sustained in early in the season and he’s been terrible in them so far, posting an 8.10 ERA in four appearances. He was slated to be the M’s closer before that.

At this point I think we’re gonna start doing posts about the relievers the Nationals ARE NOT acquiring rather than the ones that they are. It’ll save some time.

