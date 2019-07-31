Getty Images

Nationals acquire Hunter Strickland from Mariners

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
The Nationals have acquired yet ANOTHER reliever: Hunter Strickland is coming over from the Mariners in exchange for Aaron Fletcher.

Nats fans have a nice memory of Strickland. Back when he was with the Giants he set off the big brawl with Bryce Harper that (a) was really, really dumb; (b) led to a bunch of suspensions and stuff; and (c) ended one-time Nationals fan favorite Michael Morse’s career. So, uh, yeah, welcome to the team, Hunter.

On the baseball merits, Strickland has appeared in only four games this year due to a lat strain sustained in early in the season and he’s been terrible in them so far, posting an 8.10 ERA in four appearances. He was slated to be the M’s closer before that.

At this point I think we’re gonna start doing posts about the relievers the Nationals ARE NOT acquiring rather than the ones that they are. It’ll save some time.

Braves acquire Mark Melancon

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT
Not content with one new reliever, the Braves just went out and got another one: they have acquired Mark Melancon from the Giants.

Melancon is not the shutdown artist he was a few years ago but he’s been effective for the Giants in 2019, featuring a 3.50 ERA in 43 appearances with a 44/16 K/BB ratio in 46.1 innings. He has given up only one earned run in his last 11 innings.

Melancon is still on that massive contract he signed with the Giants before the 2017 season that has him making $14 million both this year and next. Presumably the Giants are picking up most of that tab.

The return is not yet known.