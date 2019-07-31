Nationals acquire Daniel Hudson

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded Daniel Hudson to the Washington Nationals.

Hudson, 32, is 6-3 with a 3.00 ERA in 45 appearances, all but one of which have come in relief. He has a K/BB ratio of 48/23 in 48 innings.

The Nationals are reportedly sending Kyle Johnson back to Toronto. Johnson, a righty, is in the low minors and is ranked as the 27th best prospect in the Nationals system. Which is to say: the price was not that high.

UPDATE: The Nats got another reliever too!

