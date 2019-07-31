Marlins, Diamondbacks exchange prospects

On a day when most teams are looking to trade a prospect for a veteran or vice-versa, the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks have changed things up by exchanging prospect for prospects: righty Zac Gallen is going from Miami to Arizona and shortstop Jazz Chisholm is heading from Arizona to Miami.

Gallen, 23, has some big league experience. The Marlins’ fifth-best prospect heading into the season according to MLB.com, he as made seven major-league starts, posting a 2.72 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 43/18 in 31.3 innings. He began 2019 with Triple-A New Orleans and went 9-1 with 1 complete game, a 1.77 ERA in 14 starts. Originally a Cardinals prospect, He came over to Miami in the Marcell Ozuna deal.

Chisholm Chisholm, 21, is the consensus top-ranked prospect in the Diamondbacks system. This year he has hit .204/.305/.427 with 6 doubles, 5 triples, 18 home runs and 44 RBI in 89 games with Double-A Jackson this season. He has batted .253 with 46 doubles, 14 triples, 53 home runs and 163 RBI in 292 Minor League games in the D-backs’ organization overall.

Follow @craigcalcaterra