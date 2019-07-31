Getty Images

Marlins, Diamondbacks exchange prospects

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT
On a day when most teams are looking to trade a prospect for a veteran or vice-versa, the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks have changed things up by exchanging prospect for prospects: righty Zac Gallen is going from Miami to Arizona and shortstop Jazz Chisholm is heading from Arizona to Miami.

Gallen, 23, has some big league experience. The Marlins’ fifth-best prospect heading into the season according to MLB.com, he as made seven major-league starts, posting a 2.72 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 43/18 in 31.3 innings. He began 2019 with Triple-A New Orleans and went 9-1 with 1 complete game, a 1.77 ERA in 14 starts. Originally a Cardinals prospect, He came over to Miami in the Marcell Ozuna deal.

Chisholm Chisholm, 21, is the consensus top-ranked prospect in the Diamondbacks system. This year he has hit .204/.305/.427 with 6 doubles, 5 triples, 18 home runs and 44 RBI in 89 games with Double-A Jackson this season. He has batted .253 with 46 doubles, 14 triples, 53 home runs and 163 RBI in 292 Minor League games in the D-backs’ organization overall.

Braves acquire reliever Shane Greene from the Tigers

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT
The Nationals may have traded for a bunch of relievers today, but none of them are as good as the one reliever the Braves just got: they picked up Shane Greene from the Tigers.

Greene, 30, has an ERA of 1.18 and 22 saves in 38 innings of work for the lowly Tigers this year. That’s way, way, way above his track record in the previous five seasons, but even if he comes back pretty far to Earth he’s an improvement for the Braves bullpen. He was also sought by the Nationals and the Dodgers, per reports.

No word on what's going back to Detroit in exchange, but we'll update as soon as we hear.