Giants trade Drew Pomeranz to Brewers for prospect Mauricio Dubón

Robert Murray of The Athletic reports that the Giants and Brewers have made a “significant” trade. The Giants are sending Drew Pomeranz to Milwaukee in exchange for top prospect Mauricio Dubón.

Pomeranz, a lefty, has started 17 games this year and was not very good doing that, but he was recently converted to relief work and it’s been a very good thing for him. He has appeared in four games, pitching 5.1 innings, has allowed no runs and only one hit and has struck out eight batters. If he can keep that up he’s a strong addition to the Brewers’ bullpen.

Dubón is a shortstop who just recently made his big league debut. That’s only two games worth of work, but he’s a well-respected prospect who has hit .297/.333/.475 with 16 home runs and nine stolen bases in 427 plate appearances with the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate in San Antonio. He was originally acquired by Milwaukee from the Red Sox in the Tyler Thornburg-Travis Shaw trade.

A big bullpen upgrade for the Brewers and a nice young centerpiece for the Giants.

