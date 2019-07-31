Getty Images

Giants trade Drew Pomeranz to Brewers for prospect Mauricio Dubón

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT
Robert Murray of The Athletic reports that the Giants and Brewers have made a “significant” trade. The Giants are sending Drew Pomeranz to Milwaukee in exchange for top prospect Mauricio Dubón.

Pomeranz, a lefty, has started 17 games this year and was not very good doing that, but he was recently converted to relief work and it’s been a very good thing for him. He has appeared in four games, pitching 5.1 innings, has allowed no runs and only one hit and has struck out eight batters. If he can keep that up he’s a strong addition to the Brewers’ bullpen.

Dubón is a shortstop who just recently made his big league debut. That’s only two games worth of work, but he’s a well-respected prospect who has hit .297/.333/.475 with 16 home runs and nine stolen bases in 427 plate appearances with the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate in San Antonio. He was originally acquired by Milwaukee from the Red Sox in the Tyler Thornburg-Travis Shaw trade.

A big bullpen upgrade for the Brewers and a nice young centerpiece for the Giants.

Braves acquire Mark Melancon

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT
Not content with one new reliever, the Braves just went out and got another one: they have acquired Mark Melancon from the Giants.

Melancon is not the shutdown artist he was a few years ago but he’s been effective for the Giants in 2019, featuring a 3.50 ERA in 43 appearances with a 44/16 K/BB ratio in 46.1 innings. He has given up only one earned run in his last 11 innings.

Melancon is still on that massive contract he signed with the Giants before the 2017 season that has him making $14 million both this year and next. Presumably the Giants are picking up most of that tab.

The return is not yet known.