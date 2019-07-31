Giants acquire Scooter Gennett from Reds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Giants acquired second baseman Scooter Gennett from the Reds in exchange for cash considerations, per Jon Heyman.

Gennett, 29, has played in only 20 games this season due to a severe groin strain. He came off of the disabled list in late June but has only mustered a .489 OPS in 69 plate appearances.

Derek Dietrich, who helped handle second base while Gennett was on the injured list, will likely take over the position on a full-time basis. Meanwhile, Gennett will likely contribute off the Giants’ bench.

