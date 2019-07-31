Dodgers acquire Jedd Gyorko from Cardinals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Dodgers have acquired infielder Jedd Gyorko from the Cardinals.

Gyorko, 30, has been on the injured list since early June due to lower back, calf, and wrist injuries. He hit a light .196/.274/.304 with two home runs and seven RBI in 62 plate appearances beforehand. Gyorko is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon.

The Dodgers’ infield depth has taken a hit with David Freese, Kiké Hernández, and Chris Taylor on the injured list. Once health himself, Gyorko can help as an infield backup with his experience at second base, third base, and shortstop.

