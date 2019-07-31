Dodgers acquire Jedd Gyorko from Cardinals

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Dodgers have acquired infielder Jedd Gyorko from the Cardinals.
Gyorko, 30, has been on the injured list since early June due to lower back, calf, and wrist injuries. He hit a light .196/.274/.304 with two home runs and seven RBI in 62 plate appearances beforehand. Gyorko is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon.
The Dodgers’ infield depth has taken a hit with David Freese, Kiké Hernández, and Chris Taylor on the injured list. Once health himself, Gyorko can help as an infield backup with his experience at second base, third base, and shortstop.
Not content with one new reliever, the Braves just went out and got another one: they have acquired Mark Melancon from the Giants.
Melancon is not the shutdown artist he was a few years ago but he’s been effective for the Giants in 2019, featuring a 3.50 ERA in 43 appearances with a 44/16 K/BB ratio in 46.1 innings. He has given up only one earned run in his last 11 innings.
Melancon is still on that massive contract he signed with the Giants before the 2017 season that has him making $14 million both this year and next. Presumably the Giants are picking up most of that tab.
The return is not yet known.