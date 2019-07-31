Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Diamondbacks acquire Mike Leake from Mariners

By Bill BaerJul 31, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT
2 Comments

Mike Leake will fill the gap in the starting rotation left by Zack Greinke as the Diamondbacks have acquired the soft-tossing right-hander from the Mariners, per Jon Heyman.

Leake, 31, has a middling 4.40 ERA with 100 strikeouts and 19 walks across 137 innings of work this season, pitching mostly in the spacious confines of T-Mobile Park. Moving to the more hitter-friendly Chase Field likely won’t be great for his numbers.

Leake is owed the remainder of his $16 million salary for this season, will earn $15 million next year, and has an $18 million mutual option for 2021 with a $5 million buyout.

Phillies acquire Dan Straily

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

What is probably the last deal to trickle in, the Phillies acquired righty Dan Straily from the Orioles.

Straily is purely a depth move, obviously, given his 9.82 ERA in 14 games, eight of which have been starts. He’s the sort of warm body teams often acquire in waiver deals in August but, given that we no longer have waiver deals in August, the Phillies got him now, likely giving up almost nothing.

They’ll stash him and break the glass in case of an emergency.