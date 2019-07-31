Diamondbacks acquire Mike Leake from Mariners

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mike Leake will fill the gap in the starting rotation left by Zack Greinke as the Diamondbacks have acquired the soft-tossing right-hander from the Mariners, per Jon Heyman.

Leake, 31, has a middling 4.40 ERA with 100 strikeouts and 19 walks across 137 innings of work this season, pitching mostly in the spacious confines of T-Mobile Park. Moving to the more hitter-friendly Chase Field likely won’t be great for his numbers.

Leake is owed the remainder of his $16 million salary for this season, will earn $15 million next year, and has an $18 million mutual option for 2021 with a $5 million buyout.

