Cubs acquire Nick Castellanos from Tigers

By Bill BaerJul 31, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT
Just ahead of Wednesday’s 4 PM ET trade deadline, the Cubs acquired outfielder Nicholas Castellanos from the Tigers, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Tigers will receive pitching prospects Paul Richan and Alex Lange from the Cubs.

Castellanos, 27, has hit a solid .273/.328/.462 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI in 439 plate appearances this season. The rate stats are a bit down from where they’ve been in the last three seasons, but he’s still swinging an above-average stick.

Castellanos is owed the remainder of his $9.95 million salary and can become a free agent after the 2019 season, so this is likely just a rental for the Cubs.

Richan, 22, is the Cubs’ No. 16 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Lange, 23, is No. 23.

Phillies acquire Dan Straily

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT
What is probably the last deal to trickle in, the Phillies acquired righty Dan Straily from the Orioles.

Straily is purely a depth move, obviously, given his 9.82 ERA in 14 games, eight of which have been starts. He’s the sort of warm body teams often acquire in waiver deals in August but, given that we no longer have waiver deals in August, the Phillies got him now, likely giving up almost nothing.

They’ll stash him and break the glass in case of an emergency.