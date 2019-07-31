Cubs acquire Nick Castellanos from Tigers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just ahead of Wednesday’s 4 PM ET trade deadline, the Cubs acquired outfielder Nicholas Castellanos from the Tigers, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Tigers will receive pitching prospects Paul Richan and Alex Lange from the Cubs.

Castellanos, 27, has hit a solid .273/.328/.462 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI in 439 plate appearances this season. The rate stats are a bit down from where they’ve been in the last three seasons, but he’s still swinging an above-average stick.

Castellanos is owed the remainder of his $9.95 million salary and can become a free agent after the 2019 season, so this is likely just a rental for the Cubs.

Richan, 22, is the Cubs’ No. 16 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Lange, 23, is No. 23.

