Brewers trade Jesús Aguilar to the Rays for Jake Faria

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the Milwaukee Brewers have traded first baseman Jesús Aguilar to the Tampa Bay Rays. Righty Jake Faria is headed back to Milwaukee, Passan reports.

Aguilar, a 2018 All-Star in a season in which he blasted 35 homers, has had a rough 2019. He’s hitting only .225/.320/.374 with only eight homers in 94 games. He has been pretty hot in July, however, hitting three of those eight bombs and has a line of .298/.346/.574. Playing mostly against lefties has been better for him but, at the same time, his descent into a platoon situation has made him less valuable to the Brewers. He can DH in Tampa Bay too, and he can’t in Milwaukee.

Faria has pitched in seven games for the Rays at the big league level, 29 in the minors, seven of which have been starts, in 2019. He broke out as a pretty promising starter in 2017, was hurt and ineffective in 2018 and sort of didn’t have a place on the Rays. Indeed, his 2018 performance is part of the reason why the Rays went to the Opener strategy in the first place. You figure the Brewers, in desperate need of a starter, will look to stretch him out.

To sum up: the Brewers traded for a 2017 starter. The Rays traded for a 2018 first baseman. Each hope they do not get the player as they are in 2019. Viva optimism.

