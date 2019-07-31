Getty Images

Braves acquire reliever Shane Greene from Tigers

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT
The Nationals may have traded for a bunch of relievers today, but none of them are as good as the one reliever the Braves just got: they picked up Shane Greene from the Tigers.

Greene, 30, has an ERA of 1.18 and 22 saves in 38 innings of work for the lowly Tigers this year. That’s way, way, way above his track record in the previous five seasons, but even if he comes back pretty far to Earth he’s an improvement for the Braves bullpen. He was also sought by the Nationals and the Dodgers, per reports.

No word on what’s going back to Detroit in exchange, but we’ll update as soon as we hear.

UPDATE: And they got Mark Melancon too!

Phillies acquire Dan Straily

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT
What is probably the last deal to trickle in, the Phillies acquired righty Dan Straily from the Orioles.

Straily is purely a depth move, obviously, given his 9.82 ERA in 14 games, eight of which have been starts. He’s the sort of warm body teams often acquire in waiver deals in August but, given that we no longer have waiver deals in August, the Phillies got him now, likely giving up almost nothing.

They’ll stash him and break the glass in case of an emergency.