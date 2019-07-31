Braves acquire reliever Shane Greene from Tigers

The Nationals may have traded for a bunch of relievers today, but none of them are as good as the one reliever the Braves just got: they picked up Shane Greene from the Tigers.

Greene, 30, has an ERA of 1.18 and 22 saves in 38 innings of work for the lowly Tigers this year. That’s way, way, way above his track record in the previous five seasons, but even if he comes back pretty far to Earth he’s an improvement for the Braves bullpen. He was also sought by the Nationals and the Dodgers, per reports.

No word on what’s going back to Detroit in exchange, but we’ll update as soon as we hear.

UPDATE: And they got Mark Melancon too!

