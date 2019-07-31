Getty Images

Braves acquire Mark Melancon

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT
Not content with one new reliever, the Braves just went out and got another one: they have acquired Mark Melancon from the Giants.

Melancon is not the shutdown artist he was a few years ago but he’s been effective for the Giants in 2019, featuring a 3.50 ERA in 43 appearances with a 44/16 K/BB ratio in 46.1 innings. He has given up only one earned run in his last 11 innings.

Melancon is still on that massive contract he signed with the Giants before the 2017 season that has him making $14 million both this year and next. Presumably the Giants are picking up most of that tab.

The return is not yet known.

Braves acquire reliever Shane Greene from the Tigers

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT
The Nationals may have traded for a bunch of relievers today, but none of them are as good as the one reliever the Braves just got: they picked up Shane Greene from the Tigers.

Greene, 30, has an ERA of 1.18 and 22 saves in 38 innings of work for the lowly Tigers this year. That’s way, way, way above his track record in the previous five seasons, but even if he comes back pretty far to Earth he’s an improvement for the Braves bullpen. He was also sought by the Nationals and the Dodgers, per reports.

No word on what’s going back to Detroit in exchange, but we’ll update as soon as we hear.