Braves acquire Mark Melancon

Not content with one new reliever, the Braves just went out and got another one: they have acquired Mark Melancon from the Giants.

Melancon is not the shutdown artist he was a few years ago but he’s been effective for the Giants in 2019, featuring a 3.50 ERA in 43 appearances with a 44/16 K/BB ratio in 46.1 innings. He has given up only one earned run in his last 11 innings.

Melancon is still on that massive contract he signed with the Giants before the 2017 season that has him making $14 million both this year and next. Presumably the Giants are picking up most of that tab.

The return is not yet known.

