Athletics acquire starter Tanner Roark from Reds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Oakland A’s have acquired starter Tanner Roark from the Reds.

Roark has a 4.24 ERA and in 110.1 innings of work across 21 starts this season. He’s a free agent after the season who is in no way the kind of guy who will get a qualifying offer so it makes total sense for the Reds to deal him for anything now.

The anything: minor league center fielder Jameson Hannah, a 2nd round pick in 2018 who is currently playing for high-A Stockton.

Follow @craigcalcaterra